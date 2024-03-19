DoorDash driver perplexed by bizarre delivery note left by US Navy vet

A DoorDash driver has been left shocked after a customer left a threatening note with his Chili’s order.

The message asked that the delivery driver does not knock their door, or they will phone the police.

The people of the internet were divided, with some suggesting that this could be to do with PTSD, and others suggesting it was just downright uncalled for.

Either way, this is not what you would expect to see out on a DoorDash run and the driver’s response was simply, “LOL okay buddy.”

A reasonable request or completely uncalled for?

This DoorDash driver was picking up orders as usual, but when they picked up this Chili’s order, they were perplexed by what they saw on the order notes:

Reddit The customer threatened to phone the police

The customer in question states that they would like for the food to be left at their door, which is a common request that DoorDash drivers see on the daily. However, things get a little intense when the customer types in all caps that they will phone the police if the delivery driver knocks.

The fact that the customer mentions that they are a US Navy vet made some people in the comments wonder if this was because the customer had PTSD and wanted to avoid the loud noise of the knock. Another DoorDash driver commented, “I never knock unless it specifically asks me to. Why is following directions and respecting others so hard?”

However, some former veterans have also weighed in, with one saying, “As a vet myself….uh no. It’s a knock or doorbell not mortar fire. Get a hold of yourself.”

Whether you think this was called for or not, it is not clear whether the driver knocked or the police were actually called. Either way though, the DoorDash driver was definitely caught off-guard by this threatening message from a customer.