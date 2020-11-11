David Dobrik has hilarious reaction to finding out Natalie & Ilya kissed - Dexerto

Fans of the Vlog Squad are well aware of the odd chemistry between David Dobrik and his assistant, Natalie Mariduena — but before she began dating Todd Smith, there was apparently another guy vying for her affections, as well.

The Vlog Squad is a chaotic combination of high-profile influencers, who often hang out with David Dobrik in his short-form, high-energy YouTube videos.

Natalie Mariduena is one of these individuals, as is Ilya Fedorovich, a Belarusian social media star who gained his claim to fame for being one half of the ‘In-Debt’ YouTube comedy duo.

However, it seems that there was more than show business on his mind, as Natalie revealed that she’d actually kissed the influencer during a recent episode of the ‘New Views’ podcast with Dobrik and Vlog Squad member Jason Nash.

According to Natalie, Ilya had been flirtatious toward her for quite some time, and had even joked about marrying her on several occasions.

However, things apparently amped up during the Squad’s stint at Lollapalooza one year, when the group was gathered on a helicopter pad and the two locked lips.

David appeared to have totally forgotten the encounter, leading to a hilarious exchange between himself, Natalie and Ilya, who made sure to yank his chain about not remembering the incident.

“What the f**k? You guys have kissed? Why are you looking at me like that?” he asked, completely bewildered.

“David, you know that we have kissed,” Natalie explained. “You were the one who set it up, who made it happen!”

“Oh, hell yeah,” David responded. “Good for me!”

Natalie went on to explain the encounter for him, which David seemed to remember — aside from the kiss, itself.

“I forgot!” he shouted. “Dude, why are you f**king blowing up my f**king s**t right now, dog?”

“That was such a big thing, and I got so mad at you for recording it, ‘cause you were begging me to put it in the vlog,” Natalie replied.

While it seems that David’s memory might not be the best, his dim recollection of events certainly made for a hilarious moment — a moment that will also probably slip his mind.