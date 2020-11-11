 David Dobrik has hilarious reaction to finding out Natalie & Ilya kissed - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

David Dobrik has hilarious reaction to finding out Natalie & Ilya kissed

Published: 11/Nov/2020 19:04

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik, Natalie, and Ilya pose on a hammock in Los Angeles.
InstagramL @ilyafeddy

Share

David Dobrik

Fans of the Vlog Squad are well aware of the odd chemistry between David Dobrik and his assistant, Natalie Mariduena — but before she began dating Todd Smith, there was apparently another guy vying for her affections, as well.

The Vlog Squad is a chaotic combination of high-profile influencers, who often hang out with David Dobrik in his short-form, high-energy YouTube videos.

Natalie Mariduena is one of these individuals, as is Ilya Fedorovich, a Belarusian social media star who gained his claim to fame for being one half of the ‘In-Debt’ YouTube comedy duo.

However, it seems that there was more than show business on his mind, as Natalie revealed that she’d actually kissed the influencer during a recent episode of the ‘New Views’ podcast with Dobrik and Vlog Squad member Jason Nash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Did you touch my drum set?

A post shared by Ilya Fedorovich (@ilyafeddy) on

According to Natalie, Ilya had been flirtatious toward her for quite some time, and had even joked about marrying her on several occasions.

However, things apparently amped up during the Squad’s stint at Lollapalooza one year, when the group was gathered on a helicopter pad and the two locked lips.

David appeared to have totally forgotten the encounter, leading to a hilarious exchange between himself, Natalie and Ilya, who made sure to yank his chain about not remembering the incident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hate it when Natalie third wheels

A post shared by Ilya Fedorovich (@ilyafeddy) on

“What the f**k? You guys have kissed? Why are you looking at me like that?” he asked, completely bewildered.

“David, you know that we have kissed,” Natalie explained. “You were the one who set it up, who made it happen!”

“Oh, hell yeah,” David responded. “Good for me!”

Natalie went on to explain the encounter for him, which David seemed to remember — aside from the kiss, itself.

“I forgot!” he shouted. “Dude, why are you f**king blowing up my f**king s**t right now, dog?”

“That was such a big thing, and I got so mad at you for recording it, ‘cause you were begging me to put it in the vlog,” Natalie replied.

While it seems that David’s memory might not be the best, his dim recollection of events certainly made for a hilarious moment — a moment that will also probably slip his mind.

Entertainment

Four random products that viral TikToks made insanely popular

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:47

by Alice Hearing
TikTok products increase search
TikTok: niceoneashley/ TikTok: 420doggface208/ TikTok: katrina_hong

Share

TikTok

TikTok’s rapid rise to fame has had a huge global impact. So much so, that it’s not surprising that it heavily influences the products we buy. 

According to a study by iprice group, several companies have seen an increase in interest as a result of their products being used or recommended in viral videos. From cranberry juice to skincare, here are four things that gained popularity through TikTok.

Ocean Spray

@420doggface208Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

If you haven’t seen DoggFace skateboarding to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice, where have you been? Google trends recorded a 1,329% surge in interests for Ocean Spray after comparing this to the search interests in September, a month prior to the viral video. Ocean Spray is even reported to expect a surge in sales by next quarter.

The Ordinary

@kaelynwhitee##duet with @kaelynwhitee Also helps with acne scars and uneven skin tone✨ ##greenscreen ##AsGoodAsTheOG ##touchdowncelebration ##CleanFreshHype ##fyp♬ Like That – Doja Cat

The ordinary is a cult, affordable skincare brand that launched in 2016. In January, @kaelynnwhitee uploaded a video explaining how the ordinary AHA 30% and BHA 2% peeling solution worked wonders for her skin. The original video was seen more than 4 million times, and the brand had a search increase of 116% during the period the video went viral.

Essence Kiss

@katrina_hongIt’s called Essence Kiss the Black Sheep lipstick.♬ original sound – 𝗸 𝗮 𝘁 𝗿 𝗶 𝗻 𝗮

Numerous videos of Essence Kiss: Black Sheep lipstick, which is deceivingly black-colored, went viral in February. The lipstick drew in viewers because it adjusts to your skin’s PH, giving you the perfect pink pout. As a result, it saw an increase of 340% in Google searches.

Urban Skin RX

@niceoneashleyliterally cleared my face in 3 weeks! ##acnehelp ##fyp ##skincare♬ original sound – niceoneashley

Earlier this year @niceoneashley showed the before and after effects of Urban Skin RX on her acne scars, amassing more than 6.5 million views. The company saw a shocking 2,558% increase in Google search volume in January.

Despite attempts to ban the platform, TikTok still dominates in the US and globally. Companies can still enjoy the benefits of a boost in sales if they happen to get featured in a viral video or challenge.