 Four random products that viral TikToks made insanely popular - Dexerto
Four random products that viral TikToks made insanely popular

Published: 11/Nov/2020 17:47

by Alice Hearing
TikTok products increase search
TikTok: niceoneashley/ TikTok: 420doggface208/ TikTok: katrina_hong

TikTok’s rapid rise to fame has had a huge global impact. So much so, that it’s not surprising that it heavily influences the products we buy. 

According to a study by iprice group, several companies have seen an increase in interest as a result of their products being used or recommended in viral videos. From cranberry juice to skincare, here are four things that gained popularity through TikTok.

Ocean Spray

@420doggface208Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac

If you haven’t seen DoggFace skateboarding to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice, where have you been? Google trends recorded a 1,329% surge in interests for Ocean Spray after comparing this to the search interests in September, a month prior to the viral video. Ocean Spray is even reported to expect a surge in sales by next quarter.

The Ordinary

@kaelynwhitee##duet with @kaelynwhitee Also helps with acne scars and uneven skin tone✨ ##greenscreen ##AsGoodAsTheOG ##touchdowncelebration ##CleanFreshHype ##fyp♬ Like That – Doja Cat

The ordinary is a cult, affordable skincare brand that launched in 2016. In January, @kaelynnwhitee uploaded a video explaining how the ordinary AHA 30% and BHA 2% peeling solution worked wonders for her skin. The original video was seen more than 4 million times, and the brand had a search increase of 116% during the period the video went viral.

Essence Kiss

@katrina_hongIt’s called Essence Kiss the Black Sheep lipstick.♬ original sound – 𝗸 𝗮 𝘁 𝗿 𝗶 𝗻 𝗮

Numerous videos of Essence Kiss: Black Sheep lipstick, which is deceivingly black-colored, went viral in February. The lipstick drew in viewers because it adjusts to your skin’s PH, giving you the perfect pink pout. As a result, it saw an increase of 340% in Google searches.

Urban Skin RX

@niceoneashleyliterally cleared my face in 3 weeks! ##acnehelp ##fyp ##skincare♬ original sound – niceoneashley

Earlier this year @niceoneashley showed the before and after effects of Urban Skin RX on her acne scars, amassing more than 6.5 million views. The company saw a shocking 2,558% increase in Google search volume in January.

Despite attempts to ban the platform, TikTok still dominates in the US and globally. Companies can still enjoy the benefits of a boost in sales if they happen to get featured in a viral video or challenge.

Fnatic raise $10m and welcome fans to invest in crowdfunding campaign

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:00 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 11:01

by Adam Fitch
Fnatic crowdfunding campaign
Fnatic

London-based esports giants Fnatic have raised $10m and announced a campaign that will allow fans to invest in the organization.

Having raised almost $35m to date through closed investment, Fnatic are opening things up with an initiative on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube.

The campaign has been devised to represent “Fnatic’s ambition to innovate and continuously enhance gaming performance while making it accessible to all.”

The organization is looking to raise $1m from the public when things kick off on November 19.

Fnatic BMW Partnership
Fnatic
Fnatic are home to plenty of popular players, including FIFA stars Harry and Tekkz.

The latest round of investment for Fnatic includes participation from firms Beringea, Unbound, LVL 1 Group, JHD, and internal management.

Fnatic proved that they’re looking to do new things in esports earlier in November 2020, bringing Italian coffee brand Lavazza into the industry for the first time. The partnership centers around Fortnite player and streamer Giorgio ‘POW3R’ Calandrelli, who’s from Italy himself.

They have made a few other impressive moves in the past year too, including deals with BMW, Gucci, and Hello Kitty.

“We’ve been looking to conduct a crowdfund campaign for a while,” said Sam Mathews, Fnatic’s founder and CEO. “This investment provides the perfect opportunity for our community, friends and enthusiasts to join our established investors and own a piece of Fnatic.

“Crowdfunding is a dynamic and increasingly popular way to fundraise as it provides an opportunity to transform our active and engaged community into investors by giving them the chance to get closer to our journey than ever before. We’re very excited to be working directly with our audience, partnering with them to shape the future of Fnatic, and of entertainment, sports and gaming performance.”

Crowdcube has hosted crowdfunding campaigns for other UK-based esports companies, with GINX Esports TV raising £569,090 and jobs website Hitmarker hitting 250% of their target with a total of £200,000.