Four random products that viral TikToks made insanely popular - Dexerto

TikTok’s rapid rise to fame has had a huge global impact. So much so, that it’s not surprising that it heavily influences the products we buy.
According to a study by iprice group, several companies have seen an increase in interest as a result of their products being used or recommended in viral videos. From cranberry juice to skincare, here are four things that gained popularity through TikTok.
Ocean Spray
@420doggface208Morning vibe ##420souljahz ##ec ##feelinggood ##h2o ##cloud9 ##happyhippie ##worldpeace ##king ##peaceup ##merch ##tacos ##waterislife ##high ##morning ##710 ##cloud9♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) – Fleetwood Mac
If you haven’t seen DoggFace skateboarding to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice, where have you been? Google trends recorded a 1,329% surge in interests for Ocean Spray after comparing this to the search interests in September, a month prior to the viral video. Ocean Spray is even reported to expect a surge in sales by next quarter.
The Ordinary
@kaelynwhitee##duet with @kaelynwhitee Also helps with acne scars and uneven skin tone✨ ##greenscreen ##AsGoodAsTheOG ##touchdowncelebration ##CleanFreshHype ##fyp♬ Like That – Doja Cat
The ordinary is a cult, affordable skincare brand that launched in 2016. In January, @kaelynnwhitee uploaded a video explaining how the ordinary AHA 30% and BHA 2% peeling solution worked wonders for her skin. The original video was seen more than 4 million times, and the brand had a search increase of 116% during the period the video went viral.
Essence Kiss
@katrina_hongIt’s called Essence Kiss the Black Sheep lipstick.♬ original sound – 𝗸 𝗮 𝘁 𝗿 𝗶 𝗻 𝗮
Numerous videos of Essence Kiss: Black Sheep lipstick, which is deceivingly black-colored, went viral in February. The lipstick drew in viewers because it adjusts to your skin’s PH, giving you the perfect pink pout. As a result, it saw an increase of 340% in Google searches.
Urban Skin RX
@niceoneashleyliterally cleared my face in 3 weeks! ##acnehelp ##fyp ##skincare♬ original sound – niceoneashley
Earlier this year @niceoneashley showed the before and after effects of Urban Skin RX on her acne scars, amassing more than 6.5 million views. The company saw a shocking 2,558% increase in Google search volume in January.
Despite attempts to ban the platform, TikTok still dominates in the US and globally. Companies can still enjoy the benefits of a boost in sales if they happen to get featured in a viral video or challenge.