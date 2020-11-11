Four random products that viral TikToks made insanely popular - Dexerto

TikTok’s rapid rise to fame has had a huge global impact. So much so, that it’s not surprising that it heavily influences the products we buy.

According to a study by iprice group, several companies have seen an increase in interest as a result of their products being used or recommended in viral videos. From cranberry juice to skincare, here are four things that gained popularity through TikTok.

Ocean Spray

If you haven’t seen DoggFace skateboarding to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac while drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice, where have you been? Google trends recorded a 1,329% surge in interests for Ocean Spray after comparing this to the search interests in September, a month prior to the viral video. Ocean Spray is even reported to expect a surge in sales by next quarter.

The Ordinary

The ordinary is a cult, affordable skincare brand that launched in 2016. In January, @kaelynnwhitee uploaded a video explaining how the ordinary AHA 30% and BHA 2% peeling solution worked wonders for her skin. The original video was seen more than 4 million times, and the brand had a search increase of 116% during the period the video went viral.

Essence Kiss

Numerous videos of Essence Kiss: Black Sheep lipstick, which is deceivingly black-colored, went viral in February. The lipstick drew in viewers because it adjusts to your skin’s PH, giving you the perfect pink pout. As a result, it saw an increase of 340% in Google searches.

Urban Skin RX

Earlier this year @niceoneashley showed the before and after effects of Urban Skin RX on her acne scars, amassing more than 6.5 million views. The company saw a shocking 2,558% increase in Google search volume in January.

Despite attempts to ban the platform, TikTok still dominates in the US and globally. Companies can still enjoy the benefits of a boost in sales if they happen to get featured in a viral video or challenge.