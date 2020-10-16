Charli & Dixie D’Amelio reveal why they get “freaked out” by paparazzi - Dexerto

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are two of TikTok’s biggest stars — but just because they’re at the height of social media fame doesn’t mean they’re prepared for everything that stardom brings, as they revealed during a recent podcast episode.

Charli D’Amelio is currently reigning as TikTok’s undisputed queen, boasting over 93 million followers on the app — more than anyone else who has ever used platform.

Advertisement

She and sister Dixie have become the veritable posterchildren for the popular video application, and have scored everything from major record deals to their own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, between the two of them.

Considering their celebrity status, it comes as little surprise that they and other TikTokers are being assailed by paparazzi at every turn, which anyone can see with a quick look at Instagram tea pages and photographer YouTube channels.

Advertisement

Although it might seem like a normal part of celebrity life, Charli and Dixie aren’t huge fans of the paparazzi, as told during an October 15 episode of their podcast, ‘2 Chix.’

During the episode, Charli called out these photographers, calling it “weird” that someone would film her eating at a restaurant.

Advertisement

“A lot of the time, their intention is to be like, ‘Let’s see if we can get them to say something that they didn’t want to say, or that they’re gonna regret,’” Charli said. “When it’s happening, there’s so many flashing lights and so many people. It gets really, really stressful sometimes.”

“You don’t want to say the wrong thing, because it’s going to get taken out of context, or you’re going to be looked at as rude,” she continued. “But if you say, ‘Hey I don’t want to answer any questions,’ you get the whole, ‘Oh, she thinks she’s a celebrity, she’s so rude.’”

Big sis Dixie even revealed that she’d had a breakdown while playing cards with her family because there was “too much going on,” with everyone speaking at once “freaking her out” — similar to being crowded by the paparazzi, in her opinion.

Advertisement

“I never even watch the videos [from paparazzi], because I’m afraid of what I’m going to say,” Dixie admitted.

(Topic begins at 11:30)

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time TikTokers have hit back at the paps; Nessa Barrett similarly hit out at a photographer who filmed her crying during dinner, upset that such a vulnerable moment was shown to the entire world without her consent.

The rise of social media stars in the world of traditional celebrities continues to bring up the topic of privacy as more and more influencers break into the mainstream space.