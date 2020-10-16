 Charli & Dixie D’Amelio reveal why they get “freaked out” by paparazzi - Dexerto
Charli & Dixie D’Amelio reveal why they get “freaked out” by paparazzi

Published: 16/Oct/2020 23:18

by Virginia Glaze
Charli and Dixie speak to the camera during a video.
YouTube: Cosmopolitan

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are two of TikTok’s biggest stars — but just because they’re at the height of social media fame doesn’t mean they’re prepared for everything that stardom brings, as they revealed during a recent podcast episode.

Charli D’Amelio is currently reigning as TikTok’s undisputed queen, boasting over 93 million followers on the app — more than anyone else who has ever used platform.

She and sister Dixie have become the veritable posterchildren for the popular video application, and have scored everything from major record deals to their own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, between the two of them.

Considering their celebrity status, it comes as little surprise that they and other TikTokers are being assailed by paparazzi at every turn, which anyone can see with a quick look at Instagram tea pages and photographer YouTube channels.

Although it might seem like a normal part of celebrity life, Charli and Dixie aren’t huge fans of the paparazzi, as told during an October 15 episode of their podcast, ‘2 Chix.’

During the episode, Charli called out these photographers, calling it “weird” that someone would film her eating at a restaurant.

“A lot of the time, their intention is to be like, ‘Let’s see if we can get them to say something that they didn’t want to say, or that they’re gonna regret,’” Charli said. “When it’s happening, there’s so many flashing lights and so many people. It gets really, really stressful sometimes.”

“You don’t want to say the wrong thing, because it’s going to get taken out of context, or you’re going to be looked at as rude,” she continued. “But if you say, ‘Hey I don’t want to answer any questions,’ you get the whole, ‘Oh, she thinks she’s a celebrity, she’s so rude.’”

Big sis Dixie even revealed that she’d had a breakdown while playing cards with her family because there was “too much going on,” with everyone speaking at once “freaking her out” — similar to being crowded by the paparazzi, in her opinion.

“I never even watch the videos [from paparazzi], because I’m afraid of what I’m going to say,” Dixie admitted.

(Topic begins at 11:30)

This isn’t the first time TikTokers have hit back at the paps; Nessa Barrett similarly hit out at a photographer who filmed her crying during dinner, upset that such a vulnerable moment was shown to the entire world without her consent.

The rise of social media stars in the world of traditional celebrities continues to bring up the topic of privacy as more and more influencers break into the mainstream space.

Entertainment

Shroud explains how streaming can ruin single player games like Cyberpunk

Published: 16/Oct/2020 23:07

by Michael Gwilliam
Shroud and Cyber Punk 2077
CD Projekt Red/shroud

CyberPunk 2077 shroud

Legendary Twitch icon Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek may be looking forward to playing Cyberpunk 2077, but he didn’t mince words when it came to how he hates how single player games initially launch.

With Cyberpunk rolling out in November, gamers all over are hyped for the long-anticipated game and experiencing it for themselves – something that shroud doesn’t think will be the case for him as a streamer.

During the end of an October 15 broadcast, the Canadian was checking out some Cyberpunk content and sounded off on his biggest issue with how single player games launch in 2020.

“Every single time there’s a single player game, there are people manipulating time zones to play in different times to play earlier, or there are certain content creators who have the code that’s like eight hours earlier,” Grzesiek explained. “I want everybody to get the launch and the title at the same exact time.”

According to shroud, as it is now, when the game releases, there are multiple YouTubers and streamers playing early and footage from even before then that ends up on websites.

“I hate it,” shroud moaned. “I just want it all at the same time.”

He continued to explain how, from a viewers’ perspective, it’s cool to see everybody starting at the same time. However, it does create a bit of an issue for streamers such as himself.

“This is how it usually goes down: You don’t know there’s earlier footage of this game coming out and all of a sudden you are super excited for this title. Then, you are trying to watch or play live in that moment, but it might be ruined because someone has already seen it or played it somewhere and they already know what’s going to happen,” the former CSGO pro added.

Hopefully, when Cyberpunk 2077 is released, the developers can grant shroud’s wish and have the game launch at the same time globally.