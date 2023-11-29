Dana White accuses Misfits of being “lying motherf**kers” over Prime Card PPV sales

UFC President Dana White has accused KSI’s Misfits Boxing of lying about their pay-per-view buy numbers with the recent Prime Card.

The Prime Card was one of the biggest influencer boxing events we’ve seen to date. Not only did we see KSI go blow-for-blow with Love Island star and professional boxer Tommy Fury — who handed Jake Paul his first loss earlier in 2023 — but also Logan Paul’s long-awaited return to boxing.

‘The Maverick’ stepped in the ring with MMA fighter Dillon Danis, who before the fight sent shots at Paul’s newly engaged fiance Nina Adgal, with the fight ultimately ending in chaos and a brawl between the two camps in the ring.

It’s fair to say the event was action-packed, where according to reports the Prime Card sold a staggering 1.3 million PPV buys, making it DAZN’s biggest show of the year so far. However, UFC President Dana White has accused Misfits Boxing of lying about the numbers.

Dana White accuses Misfits of lying about Prime Card PPV sales

In a recent FULL SEND podcast on November 28, the UFC CEO hit back at the alleged 1.3 million pay-per-view buys that the Prime Card sold.

“Let me tell you this, let me tell you how hard it is to sell 1.3 million pay-per-view buys. If you did sell 1.3, if you sold f**king 700k pay-per-view buys they’d be putting on 10 fights per year,” he said.

“When you hear those kind of numbers fly around in the pay-per-view world, they’re lying motherf**kers, don’t ever believe that sh*t.”

He added: “Do you know how much fucking money that is? If they went in and cut a deal and did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys.

“If you come out and say you did 1.3 million pay-per-view buys on your event, you’re lying through your f**king teeth.”

While Dana believes they’re lying about the numbers, KSI’s manager and Misfits Boxing President Mams Taylor estimated over 15 million people pirated the Prime Card event.