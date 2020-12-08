Logo
Dakotaz explains why he’s taking break from social media but not Twitch

Published: 8/Dec/2020 16:52

by Alice Hearing
Twitch superstar Brett ‘Dakotaz’ Hoffman has announced on Twitter that he will be taking a break from social media until further notice.

In recent weeks, Tweets from Dakotaz implied that social media was having an effect on his health leading up to this break. On November 18 he tweeted, “I sucked at posting stories on Instagram and now I’m getting anxiety about keeping up with Fleets.”

Then, on December 4, he said, “I have a gift of letting people down. My health and my stream is just a massive importance to me in my life.”

In another tweet on Tuesday, December 8, Dokataz explained that he would be leaving his social accounts for a while to focus on his mental health, and adding that he will still continue to stream to the relief of his fans.

He wrote, “Turning my phone off for a few months. my socials are going to be empty. going to just try to focus on my health and streams. see ya on the other side.

Fans and fellow streamers leaped to his side in the comments below the tweet. Streamer NiceWigg wrote, “If you need anything I’m here brotha. Mental always comes first. Much love bro.”

Hundreds of fans have already responded with compassion, with one saying “See you in the stream! You’re amazing Dk!” and another adding, “We love you always dk, take all the time you need. we will be here when you return.”

Dakotaz has made comments about his health in the past. In September, Dakotaz thanked his fans for their support after revealing that he was still struggling after going through a break up three years ago.

After previously living in France, he explained that many of his possessions are still there, from his time in that relationship. He also said that his recent struggle with sobriety had impacted his streams, which he apologized for.

Dakotaz is behind one of the biggest channels on Twitch, with over 4.7 million followers on the platform. He rose to stardom mainly in Fortnite, which is still one of his main games, among other titles.

Charly Jordan opens up on panic attacks from Instagram post

Published: 8/Dec/2020 15:18

by Jacob Hale
TikTok star Charly Jordan hasn’t been shy about discussing mental health in the past, but has recently spoken out about the panic attack behind one of her most “beautiful” Instagram posts.

Charly has had a pretty big year as far as online success goes: she’s accrued 240k YouTube subscribers on top of her 4 million followers on both TikTok and Instagram each.

She’s also found herself dating TikTok heartthrob Tayler Holder, who had found himself involved in an on/off relationship with Sommer Ray back in the earlier half of the year.

While she has seen a lot of success in 2020, as we all know, mental health doesn’t discriminate, and Charly has opened up a little on how she has been affected.

charly jordan horseshoe bend instagram photo
Instagram: charlyjordan
There is a much deeper story behind this Instagram post than meets the eye.

Speaking on the above image, although it looks incredibly positive and inspiring, there’s actually a fairly dark story behind it.

As Charly explains in the below YouTube upload, she’s suffered from anxiety throughout her entire life, and has had frequent panic attacks — including one shortly before that photo was taken.

“I was sitting in the van and, you know, it’s the most beautiful place ever with the best people ever,” she said. “There’s absolutely nothing wrong, and I’m sitting there having a panic attack.”

After explaining what happens to her body when she starts having a panic attack, Jordan added: “I calmed down, my breathing was able to be relaxed, and that mental feeling of panic is still there… I could barely stand up.”

Throughout the video, Charly spoke about how she copes with her mental health issues and her anxiety, as well as how her friends helped her in that particular situation, which likely makes her feel much more comfortable about the situation and her struggles.

As Charly explains, they powered through the shoot they were on and she got the incredible photos to go with it — and made note of how important it is for people to know what triggers their anxiety and ways to deal with it.