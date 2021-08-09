CSGO pro XANTARES quits Twitch after being permanently banned

One of the most popular CS:GO players and streamers, XANTARES, has announced that he’ll now be streaming on another platform after receiving a permanent ban on Twitch in June.

In June, Turkish player formerly of BIG, İsmailсan “XANTARES” Dörtkardeş, was banned on Twitch for the second time since April 2020.

With over 500,000 followers on Twitch, and averaging 10,000 viewers per stream, XANTARES, and his viewers were devastated by Twitch’s decision to ban him.

The ban came just a few days after XANTARES and his organization BIG won $600,000 from the Gamers Without Borders charity tournament.

According to XANTARES, he received no explanation as to why or how long the ban would last, tweeting “I got banned from Twitch guys, I don’t know why but I definitely deserve it, it’s not their fault bro.”

A day later, he was then notified that the ban was due to a community violation, and he would be permanently banned from the platform. A community guidelines violation isn’t very specific, as it could be a number of different issues.

Some viewers of the CS:GO player suspected that the ban is due to responding with toxicity after being insulted during a CS:GO match, which could mean he was banned for hateful conduct.

Perma ban yemişim sebebi topluluk ihlali yazılmış tam olarak — İsmailcan Dörtkardeş (@XANTAREScsgo) June 29, 2021

“The reason why I got a perm ban was written as a community violation,” XANTARES tweeted.

On August 8, XANTARES announced on Twitter that he’ll be making his return to streaming, but this time on an entirely different platform.

I decided to start stream on a different platform, see you soon — İsmailcan Dörtkardeş (@XANTAREScsgo) August 8, 2021

As of now, we’re unsure on which platform XANTARES will be streaming on. His YouTube channel boasts over 100,000 subscribers, so it could be a potential new home for his streams. Nonetheless, fans of the CS:GO star are relieved that he’ll be making his long-awaited return.