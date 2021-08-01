How to watch ESL Pro League Season 14: streams, schedule, teams

ESL Pro League Season 14 is just around the corner, with 24 top-tier CS:GO teams fighting it out for the prestigious title and a share of $750,000. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch it, including the schedule, results, and rosters.

ESL Pro League Season 14 kicks off on August 16

24 teams are fighting it out for a share of $750,000

ESL Pro Tour and BLAST Premier points also on the line

ESL Pro League is one of the biggest events going around, bringing teams from all over the world together to fight it out for bragging rights and plenty of prize money.

It’s a big event, not just for its prestige. Teams can earn points for the ESL Pro Tour and BLAST Premier, qualifying them for the showcase events later in the year. Here’s what you need to know about Season 14.

Advertisement

ESL Pro League Season 14: streams

ESL Pro League Season 14 will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel, like all previous seasons. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ESL Pro League Season 14: schedule & results

ESL Pro League Season 14 is primed to kick off on August 16 with Group A. It’ll run deep into September though, with the top three teams in each group having a chance to make a splash in the playoffs.

The exact schedule of games is yet to be determined, but the groups have been drawn. We will update this section once all the games are locked in.

Group A: August 16 — August 20

Heroic

Astralis

Team Vitality

Team Spirit

ENCE

Bad News Bears

Group B: August 21 — August 25

G2 Esports

Virtus.pro

Complexity

OG

Renegades

Sinners Esports

Group C: August 27 — August 31

Natus Vincere

FaZe Clan

BIG

mousesports

Evil Geniuses

Fnatic

Group D: September 1 — September 5

Gambit Esports

Ninjas in Pyjamas

FURIA

Team Liquid

Entropiq

Team One

ESL Pro League Season 14: teams

24 of the world’s best teams are fighting it out for the ESL Pro League Season 14 title. From Europe to Brazil, North America to Asia, they hail from all corners of the globe.

Advertisement

IEM Katowice champion Natus Vincere is in attendance, as well as CIS rising stars Gambit and Team Spirit. A Hunden-less Heroic, and a reinvigorated FaZe Clan and Astralis are also expected to show up.

Here’s a full list of teams, and their rosters, heading into ESL Pro League Season 14.