How to watch ESL Pro League Season 14: streams, schedule, teams

Published: 1/Aug/2021 7:14

by Andrew Amos
ESL Pro League Season 14 details
ESL

ESL Pro League

ESL Pro League Season 14 is just around the corner, with 24 top-tier CS:GO teams fighting it out for the prestigious title and a share of $750,000. Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch it, including the schedule, results, and rosters.

  • ESL Pro League Season 14 kicks off on August 16
  • 24 teams are fighting it out for a share of $750,000
  • ESL Pro Tour and BLAST Premier points also on the line

ESL Pro League is one of the biggest events going around, bringing teams from all over the world together to fight it out for bragging rights and plenty of prize money.

It’s a big event, not just for its prestige. Teams can earn points for the ESL Pro Tour and BLAST Premier, qualifying them for the showcase events later in the year. Here’s what you need to know about Season 14.

ESL Pro League Season 14: streams

ESL Pro League Season 14 will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel, like all previous seasons. We have embedded it below for your convenience.

ESL Pro League Season 14: schedule & results

ESL Pro League Season 14 is primed to kick off on August 16 with Group A. It’ll run deep into September though, with the top three teams in each group having a chance to make a splash in the playoffs.

The exact schedule of games is yet to be determined, but the groups have been drawn. We will update this section once all the games are locked in.

Group A: August 16 — August 20

  • Heroic
  • Astralis
  • Team Vitality
  • Team Spirit
  • ENCE
  • Bad News Bears

Group B: August 21 — August 25

  • G2 Esports
  • Virtus.pro
  • Complexity
  • OG
  • Renegades
  • Sinners Esports

Group C: August 27 — August 31

  • Natus Vincere
  • FaZe Clan
  • BIG
  • mousesports
  • Evil Geniuses
  • Fnatic

Group D: September 1 — September 5

  • Gambit Esports
  • Ninjas in Pyjamas
  • FURIA
  • Team Liquid
  • Entropiq
  • Team One

ESL Pro League Season 14: teams

24 of the world’s best teams are fighting it out for the ESL Pro League Season 14 title. From Europe to Brazil, North America to Asia, they hail from all corners of the globe.

IEM Katowice champion Natus Vincere is in attendance, as well as CIS rising stars Gambit and Team Spirit. A Hunden-less Heroic, and a reinvigorated FaZe Clan and Astralis are also expected to show up.

Here’s a full list of teams, and their rosters, heading into ESL Pro League Season 14.

Region Team Players
Europe Astralis dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk, Lucky
Europe BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to
Europe Complexity blameF, k0nfig, poizon, jks, es3tag
Europe ENCE doto, Snappi, Spinx, dycha, hades
Europe FaZe Clan rain, olofmeister, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
Europe Fnatic KRIMZ, Brollan, Jackinho, 2 TBD
Europe G2 Esports JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
Europe Heroic stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
Europe mousesports ropz, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter
Europe Ninjas in Pyjamas REZ, Plopski, hampus, dev1ce, TBD
Europe OG Aleksib, valde, mantuu, niko, flameZ
Europe Sinners Esports ZEDKO, SHOCK, beastik, NEOFRAG, oskar
Europe Team Vitality apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin
CIS Entropiq El1an, Lack1, NickelBack, Krad, Forester
CIS Gambit Esports nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, Hobbit
CIS Natus Vincere s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, b1t
CIS Team Spirit somedieyoung, chopper, mir, magixx, degster
CIS Virtus.pro buster, qikert, Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR
NA Bad News Bears Jonji, ptr, Swisher, Spongey, Shakezullah
NA Evil Geniuses Brehze, CeRq, stanislaw, oBo, MICHU
NA Team Liquid EliGE, NAF, Stewie2K, Grim, FalleN
Brazil FURIA yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, honda
Brazil Team One Maluk3, prt, pesadelo, malbsMd, xns
Oceania Renegades malta, Sico, INS, Hatz, aliStair
