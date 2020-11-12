 Could Joe Rogan actually be the next host of Jeopardy? - Dexerto
Could Joe Rogan actually be the next host of Jeopardy?

Published: 12/Nov/2020 17:52

by Georgina Smith
Joe Rigan next to the Jeopardy logo
YouTube: Joe Rogan Experience

Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan has rather surprisingly cropped up as a possible name to become the new host of game-show Jeopardy among a list of famous faces, though the odds don’t look to be in his favor.

After the passing of beloved Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, people have been speculating over who is set to take on the big responsibility of hosting the show, and some of the names that have come up have been interesting to say the least.

The show is based on a general knowledge quiz format, and the newest version has been running since 1984. Though the earliest episodes of the show date back as far as the 1960s, and it has naturally become an iconic cultural phenomenon in that time.

Joe Rogan Kanye West interview
Joe Rogan Experience
Joe Rogan’s guest list includes a host of famous faces such as Kanye West.

In a sportsbook’s list of possible contenders for the position of presenter shared by Steven Zeitchik, people were given a glimpse into who the front runners were for the role, some of the most likely choices including Ken Jennings, the player with the longest Jeopardy streak of 74 games.

But one surprising name appears at the bottom of the list – Joe Rogan. Rogan has made a huge name for himself primarily via his hugely successful podcast ‘the Joe Rogan Experience’ in which he interviews a range of high profile figures from multiple industries, garnering him a substantial 10 million subscribers.

Rogan was even touted as a potential candidate by the New York Times, who highlighted a number of fans who had wishes of the Podcaster taking up the mantle.

The ease at which he handles a variety of personalities would certainly seem to set him up to be a decent game show host – though the odds aren’t looking too great for Rogan at an unlikely 66/1.

While the odds remain very low, his presence on the list has got people talking, with some people all for the idea of their favorite podcast host taking on a new challenge, and others dead against the idea.

Rogan has not personally thrown his name out for consideration, but it has got people thinking about which unlikely celebs they’d like to host the popular game show.

Streamers angry as Twitch suggests muting games to avoid DMCA strikes

Published: 12/Nov/2020 16:31 Updated: 12/Nov/2020 16:47

by Alice Hearing
Twitch game audio streams DMCA
Twitch

Twitch

In a statement that has both outraged and confused, Twitch has told streamers to simply mute game audio to avoid DMCA strikes on their channel.

In the latter half of 2020, several streamers have been banned for old VODs that feature any form of licensed music. The issue has affected big-name streamers including JakeNBake, LIRIK, and Pokimane to name a few. Some, such as Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel have even said that they’re willing to buy music to avoid the copyright strikes.

Much to the relief of streamers globally, Twitch issued a statement on November 11 telling streamers that their frustrations were “completely justified.”

“Things can–and should–be better for creators than there have been recently,” Twitch stated. “Moving forward, we’ll be more transparent with what’s happening and what tools and resources we’re building to help.”

Twitch logo written out on purple background
Twitch
Twitch has been criticized for not doing enough to protect its creators from DMCA strikes.

In-game music on Twitch

While they are working on improving the matter, Twitch says that streamers have to stop playing recorded music, but claims to have paused any strikes for the time being.

In response to a detailed Twitter thread by the platform explaining the plan, one user asked “So what about music in-game? The biggest game is about to drop next month and we have to mute all music entirely and ruin the experience for the in-game!”

Twitch’s support account then replied, suggesting users play the game on mute: “We recommend reading through any game’s EULA, and utilizing any option to turn the music off if the game includes that option, or mute the game audio.”

The Cyberpunk 2077 team has already confirmed that streamers will not have to worry about the heavy regulations as the soundtrack has been built from scratch. Nevertheless, Twitch users were still deeply concerned about how the rules would affect the streaming of other games.

User @SaiMorningstar wrote, “That’s an awful solution that implies ‘It’s the creator’s problem, not ours.’ Most streamers don’t have extensive histories in copyright law, that’s why the Twitch’s legal/economic/professional relationships are your responsibility. You’re equipped for it, creators aren’t.”

They compared the process to YouTube, adding “Even YT has an appeal process and they’re just as bad with abuse of false DMCA claims and dismissal of fair use laws as you guys have been.”

Streamer JERICHO said, “I have no idea what the best solution is to solve this, but muting all game audio is not a sustainable answer for either Twitch or streamers.”

Another user wrote, “Are you seriously suggesting playing games WITHOUT ANY GAME AUDIO? That is the most ridiculous, & excuse the pun, tone-deaf option I’ve seen proposed.”

Other users made light of the situation, joking about streaming Guitar Hero and Dance Dance Revolution, which could not exist without copyrighted music.

Despite apologizing and claiming to take action, it looks as though the DMCA controversy still looms heavily on Twitch streamers.