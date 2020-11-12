Could Joe Rogan actually be the next host of Jeopardy? - Dexerto

Joe Rogan has rather surprisingly cropped up as a possible name to become the new host of game-show Jeopardy among a list of famous faces, though the odds don’t look to be in his favor.

After the passing of beloved Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, people have been speculating over who is set to take on the big responsibility of hosting the show, and some of the names that have come up have been interesting to say the least.

The show is based on a general knowledge quiz format, and the newest version has been running since 1984. Though the earliest episodes of the show date back as far as the 1960s, and it has naturally become an iconic cultural phenomenon in that time.

In a sportsbook’s list of possible contenders for the position of presenter shared by Steven Zeitchik, people were given a glimpse into who the front runners were for the role, some of the most likely choices including Ken Jennings, the player with the longest Jeopardy streak of 74 games.

From a sportsbook's odds on Alex Trebek's replacement. Only two-thirds of the names are wall-bounce bonkers. pic.twitter.com/KnOBB9iqYU — Steven Zeitchik (@zeitchikWaPo) November 12, 2020

But one surprising name appears at the bottom of the list – Joe Rogan. Rogan has made a huge name for himself primarily via his hugely successful podcast ‘the Joe Rogan Experience’ in which he interviews a range of high profile figures from multiple industries, garnering him a substantial 10 million subscribers.

Rogan was even touted as a potential candidate by the New York Times, who highlighted a number of fans who had wishes of the Podcaster taking up the mantle.

The ease at which he handles a variety of personalities would certainly seem to set him up to be a decent game show host – though the odds aren’t looking too great for Rogan at an unlikely 66/1.

While the odds remain very low, his presence on the list has got people talking, with some people all for the idea of their favorite podcast host taking on a new challenge, and others dead against the idea.

The odds of Joe Rogan hosting Jeopardy are low. But if it happened, it look a little something, like this. pic.twitter.com/Gte11BKtME — Socially + Emotionally Distant Nick (@nickandhislens) November 12, 2020

Joe Rogan can you imagine *contestant answers some obscure $2000 clue in double jeopardy* Rogan: whaaaaa holy fuck you knew that shit? Thought for sure- I sure as fuck didn’t know it that’s fuckin crazy man. Where the fuck do you even learn something like that https://t.co/q1BLwZG8kg — pandemic panon (@PanthersAnon) November 12, 2020

Who the hell seriously thinks that Joe Rogan should be the next host of Jeopardy? I mean, seriously. Who TF came up with that shit? It's pretty despicable and not even worth considering. Are you people HIGH?

Obviously. NEXT. — FAC is BOTH HOPEFUL/SKEPTICAL OF 2020 (@facisback) November 12, 2020

Rogan has not personally thrown his name out for consideration, but it has got people thinking about which unlikely celebs they’d like to host the popular game show.