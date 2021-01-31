Kid Cudi fans not happy that he thanked Addison Rae for birthday message

A horde of Kid Cudi fans got pretty upset that he tweeted Addison Rae after the TikToker wished the hip hop star a happy birthday.

The rise of TikTok has birthed a handful of new social media superstars – including Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Josh Richards, Bryce Hall, and many more.

Though, there is no one that is perhaps more polarizing than Addison Rae. The 20-year-old, who has previously been named as the highest-earning TikToker around, divides opinion no matter what she does.

It could be her hanging out with the Kardashians or wanting to play Minecraft with Dream, and some parts of social media immediately go bananas and start roasting her.

Well, on January 30, she wished hip hop star turned actor Kid Cudi a happy birthday, and he quickly responded – thanking the TikToker for her well wishes.

That seemingly turned out to be a misstep for Cudi though, as many of his fans quickly responded, either angry that he’d responded or confused as to why he’d be tweeting Addison Rae.

Addison!! 🥰🙏🏾 THANK U BABE!! https://t.co/qF47diiz0j — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) January 30, 2021

“She did it for the likes man,” tweeted one fan, while another asked if she could name five of his songs.

Though, other responses didn’t beat around the bush and wanted him to take back the tweet. “Delete this,” replied many fans, while others posted responses along the lines of “not Addison” and “not her.”

SHE DONT KNOW A SINGLE SONG ON MOTM2 OR PP&DS DONT FALL FOR IT — (+*caMs*+) (@YeIsMyDad) January 30, 2021

She did it for the likes man. — Hugo🙇🏽‍♂️ (@hugovxo) January 30, 2021

noooo cudi not addison 😭 — G (@notapopstan) January 30, 2021

BRUHHHHHH. Delete this right now. Addison?? C’mon! — acexpubg (@acexpubg) January 30, 2021

However, not everyone was angered by Cudi’s post, and saw it as a bit of a positive, given that if Addison makes a TikTok to one of his tracks, he’ll benefit and gain a few new fans.

sounds like more listeners for cudi which equals more money for cudi. W if you ask me 🤷‍♂️ — noah (@noahpologiies) January 30, 2021

Ultimately though, you can’t please everyone, and there’s always going to be someone who gets annoyed by a social media post.

Had Cudi not responded, fans of Addison likely would have called him out for ignoring her, or something similar. It’s tough to win over everyone.