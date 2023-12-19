Juice WRLD’s final posthumous album will feature streamer IShowSpeed

Streamer IShowSpeed will appear throughout Juice WRLD’s forthcoming posthumous record.

Juice WRLD died from a drug overdose of codeine and oxycodone in December 2019. Six months after his death, the album Legends Never Die was released into the world and featured contributions from The Weeknd, Trippie Redd, Marshmello, and Halsey.

Juice WRLD’s second posthumous album, Fighting Demons, dropped in 2021 and was another star-studded affair, with such names as Justin Bieber and BTS included on the tracklist.

Rumored to drop sometime in 2024, a third and final posthumous album is reportedly titled The Party Never Ends. “We want this album to feel like a celebration/party!” Lil Bibby posted on Instagram. “Let’s celebrate the life of Juice. No more mourning; I want everyone that Juice loved while he was here to help celebrate.”

Producer says IShowSpeed will appear on Juice WRLD’s final posthumous album

Producer DJ Scheme, who previously worked on Legends Never Die, shared a candid pic in the studio with YouTuber IShowSpeed. “I love this kid fr,” he said.

Not everyone was excited about the photo. “Ain’t no way this sped hears tpne before anyone else,” wrote one user.

In response, DJ Scheme then confirmed that IShowSpeed will, indeed, be included on the project. “He’s actually featured on the whole album,” he replied.

Another user speculated Juice WRLD and IShowSpeed “would’ve been best friends,” to which DJ Scheme responded, “He would of loved him 1000%.”

Both DJ Scheme and Lil Bibby remain tight-lipped on any other details about the album, including song titles and other featured artists. Back in 2022, The Party Never Ends was almost scrapped due to song leaks, according to DMs shared on Twitter/X.

As of this writing, both parties have neither confirmed nor denied the tentative album release date. Details are forthcoming.

