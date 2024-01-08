XXXTentacion fans shocked as deceased rapper appears on Kid Cudi album tracklist

XXXTentacion has been enlisted for Kid Cudi’s new album, and fans are in utter disbelief.

XXXTentacion died in a gun-related incident in 2018. He was 20. He left behind family, friends, and an impressive body of work. From 2017’s 17 to 2018’s ?, the late rapper’s music made quite a mark on rap and popular music.

In his short-lived career, he released two studio albums, including Skins. Posthumously, several records have been released, including a compilation and a collaborative mixtape. Reportedly, he’s sold more than 75 million records.

Now, XXXTentacion’s legacy lives on with a forthcoming Kid Cudi collaboration titled “X & Cud” on Cudi’s brand new album.

Youtube: XXXTentacion XXXTentacion performs in concert

Kid Cudi’s forthcoming XXXTentacion collab shocks fans

Kid Cudi’s new album is titled Insano and drops everywhere on Friday, January 12. The album features collaborations with Travis Scott, Pharrell, Young Thug, Lil Yachty, DJ Drama, A$SAP Rocky, and Lil Wayne.

While those big names give weight to the project, it’s XXXTentacion’s inclusion that has fans shocked and confused. One fan went as far as to say that AI could be behind the collab. “The only thing that can explain him still being in artist’s albums is AI tech,” wrote one fan on Twitter/X.

Another expressed their deep frustrations, writing, “This is definitely a whole pack of dogsh*t man.. xxxtentacion feature too?? It’s 2024 lol stop exploiting that man.”

DaltDisney echoed the sentiment. “Cudi is including an xxxtentacion feature on his album in 2024? i dont even like x, but let the dude rest christ.”

The performer “has been dead for near 6 years can we stop putting him on albums,” added another user.

In March 2021, Kid Cudi admitted to feeling “pissed and heartbroken” that he never got to work with XXXTentacion and Juice WRLD. “Loved what they brought to the game. It was beautiful to witness,” he added.

Kid Cudi’s Insona features producer contributions from the likes of Wondagurl, Take a Daytrip, Plain Pat, and Cubeatz. Below is the complete tracklist.

“Often I Have These Dreamz” Feat. DJ Drama “Keep Bouncin’” “Get Off Me” Feat. Travis Scott “Most Ain’t Dennis” “Wow” Feat. A$AP Rocky “ElectroWaveBaby” “A Tale Of A Knight” “Cud Life” “Too Damn High” Feat. Lil Yachty “Getcha Gone” “At The Party” Feat. Travis Scott & Pharrell “Mr. Coola” “Freshie” “Tortured” “X & Cud” Feat. XXXTentacion “Seven” Feat. Lil Wayne “Funky Wizard Smoke” “Rager Boyz” Feat. Young Thug “Porsche Topless” “Blue Sky” “Hit The Streetz In My Nikes”

