Cardi B puts Offset on blast over cheating rumors: “You don’t take sh*t seriously”

Cardi B took to Instagram Live to vent about her husband Offset in an expletive-filled rant.

Cardi B and Offset’s relationship has been marred with cheating rumors and speculation since 2020. The initial incident led Cardi B to file for divorce, but the pair reconciled soon after. More recently, those rumors stirred back up online in early December 2023.

Confirming their split, the performer recently went live on Instagram to say she’d been “single for a minute now.” She’d added, “The last time I got on live, I kind of wanted to tell you guys. But I changed my mind.”

The situation has now escalated, as she once again went live on Instagram to get a few words off her chest.

Cardi B ripped into her husband Offset during a livestream

In her Instagram Live, Cardi B didn’t hold anything back.

“This motherf**ker really like to play games with me when I’m at my most vulnerable time,” she said. “When I’m not the most confident. He likes to play games with me because he knows that I’m not an easy girl.”

The rapper then turned her attention directly to Offset himself. “You been f**king feeling yourself because of your b*tch a** album and sh*t,” she said, audibly upset. “You really been f**king doing me dirty after so many f**king years that I motherf**king helped your a**.”

Her rant didn’t stop there. She continued, “And it’s so crazy that I’ve got to go to the f**king internet because whenever the f**k I tell you something, you don’t take sh*t seriously.”

As of this writing, there has yet been no word if Cardi B has filed for divorce or even has plans to.

