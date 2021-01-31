 Charli D'Amelio slammed for "no response" to Bahamas vacation backlash - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Charli D’Amelio slammed for “no response” to Bahamas vacation backlash

Published: 31/Jan/2021 19:04

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Alex Warren

Share

Charli D'Amelio

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is taking heat from critics across the net after appearing to brush off a paparazzi’s question regarding her recent vacation to the Bahamas amid the current global health crisis.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Noah Beck and some other high-profile TikTokers are currently bearing the brunt of the internet’s frustration after being caught living it up in the Bahamas on a New Year’s vacation in early December.

Beck claimed that they’d all taken a sabbatical to “disconnect for a little while” due to the hectic influencer lifestyle — and while he unsurprisingly received a wave of backlash for this explanation, he’s not the only one getting flamed for his reaction to the criticism.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio — the most-followed creator on TikTok — is also receiving a slew of critical comments after being approached by paparazzi photographer Kevin Wong, who asked her about the outrage regarding her Bahamas getaway in a recent video.

Rather than delivering a statement à la Noah Beck, Charli only had one thing to say as she got into a car after a night out with friends: “No response.”

(Interview topic begins at 0:20)

Needless to say, the influencer is receiving a huge amount of criticism for her reply, with many calling the youngster “entitled” and “privileged.”

“Wow. I’m not even shocked anymore,” once commenter said of the scandal. “These rich, entitled people think they can do whatever they want and not have to face any repercussions for their actions. Disgusting.”

“So fucking disgusting,” another said. “She’s an entitled brat. Does she comprehend people are dying?”

However, other commenters are placing the blame on her parents, while others have come to Charli’s defense against pushy paparazzi (who both Charli and Dixie have spoken out against, in the past).

“Charli’s parents are willing to go in a vacation that Charli’s career paid for, and then let her take the heat for it,” one user tweeted.

“Not everyone expecting more from a teenager who thinks they’re always right, and not from parents or family members who encourage this behavior, fully validating their arrogance…” yet another chimed in.

What’s your take on the situation? Do you think that Chali’s response to the issue warrants criticism, or do you feel that internet commentators are barking up the wrong tree? Let us know on Twitter at @DexertoTrending!

Entertainment

YouTuber Abigail Thorn of Philosophy Tube comes out as transgender

Published: 31/Jan/2021 17:19

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Philosophy Tube

Share

youtube

Abigail Thorn, the UK-based creator of popular educational YouTube channel Philosophy Tube, has come out as a transgender woman in her January 30 video.

The YouTube video, which was followed up with a further statement on Philosophy Tube’s Twitter account, depicts Thorn’s transformation from her former gender identity to her current one.

The video, which is entitled ‘Identity: A Trans Coming Out Story’, has already amassed over half a million views, has 79k likes and is #3 on YouTube’s Trending page in the UK. In it, Abigail initially addresses the camera as a male, saying: “I really hope this doesn’t change the way you see me. In a way, I’ll always be here. In the last seven years of videos, I’ll be there as a performance, as a character on the screen. A man who isn’t there.”

She continues: “Whatever happens, I am incredibly grateful, especially to the people who support me on Patreon. I hope you will continue to support the show and the person who will be here after I am gone. Thank you very much. You have been a wonderful audience.”

In an emotional moment, Thorn, as their male persona, then proceeds to take a bow on stage before slowly fading away. The camera then pans to the stage door, where Abigail as her true self strides in, grinning from ear to ear. The video then fades to black with the title card: Part Two: Abigail.

Thorn later expanded on her journey in a statement posted to the Philosophy Tube Twitter account. Admitting that she’d been “keeping it a secret for a long time,” Thorn requested in her statement that her privacy be respected and asked social media users to “treat everyone with kindness and patience, even those who don’t treat me kindly.”

“It’s so lovely to finally relax, to sleep well with sweet dreams and be myself,” she says in her statement. “But, I’m also scared.”

“Things are very, very bad for trans people in the UK and they’re getting worse. My existing following means that I have instantly become one of the most recognisable transgender people in the country and I feel an enormous pressure to be ‘good at it,’ like if I can only be clever enough, or pretty or funny or articulate enough, things would magically become right.”

Abigail then proceeds to discuss some of the struggles transgender people face in the UK, such as the fact that “the NHS [National Health Service] are forced by outdated laws to discriminate against us”.

She then in turn announces that she’d like to “add [her] voice to the many demanding new legislation for trans equal rights.”

“I hope someday soon that people realize that being trans is perfectly normal,” Thorn says.