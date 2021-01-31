Charli D'Amelio slammed for "no response" to Bahamas vacation backlash - Dexerto

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is taking heat from critics across the net after appearing to brush off a paparazzi’s question regarding her recent vacation to the Bahamas amid the current global health crisis.

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Chase Hudson, Noah Beck and some other high-profile TikTokers are currently bearing the brunt of the internet’s frustration after being caught living it up in the Bahamas on a New Year’s vacation in early December.

Beck claimed that they’d all taken a sabbatical to “disconnect for a little while” due to the hectic influencer lifestyle — and while he unsurprisingly received a wave of backlash for this explanation, he’s not the only one getting flamed for his reaction to the criticism.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio — the most-followed creator on TikTok — is also receiving a slew of critical comments after being approached by paparazzi photographer Kevin Wong, who asked her about the outrage regarding her Bahamas getaway in a recent video.

Rather than delivering a statement à la Noah Beck, Charli only had one thing to say as she got into a car after a night out with friends: “No response.”

Needless to say, the influencer is receiving a huge amount of criticism for her reply, with many calling the youngster “entitled” and “privileged.”

“Wow. I’m not even shocked anymore,” once commenter said of the scandal. “These rich, entitled people think they can do whatever they want and not have to face any repercussions for their actions. Disgusting.”

“So fucking disgusting,” another said. “She’s an entitled brat. Does she comprehend people are dying?”

However, other commenters are placing the blame on her parents, while others have come to Charli’s defense against pushy paparazzi (who both Charli and Dixie have spoken out against, in the past).

“Charli’s parents are willing to go in a vacation that Charli’s career paid for, and then let her take the heat for it,” one user tweeted.

“Not everyone expecting more from a teenager who thinks they’re always right, and not from parents or family members who encourage this behavior, fully validating their arrogance…” yet another chimed in.

What’s your take on the situation? Do you think that Chali’s response to the issue warrants criticism, or do you feel that internet commentators are barking up the wrong tree? Let us know on Twitter at @DexertoTrending!