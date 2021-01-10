Logo
Corpse Husband invites Halsey to play Among Us, but Sykkuno has no idea who she is

Published: 10/Jan/2021 12:01

by Connor Bennett
Halsey and Sykkuno side-by-side
WikiMedia: Glenn Francis/Twitch: Sykkuno

Twitch star Sykkuno was, hilariously, left baffled after Corpse Husband informed his Rust group that musician Halsey was down to join them for a future session of Among Us.

With Among Us exploding in popularity after it’s release, some of the biggest content creators around have linked with celebrities, sports stars, and even politicians for a game or two.

Corpse Husband, who has over six million subscribers on YouTube, has become a mainstay in these types of lobbies – linking up with different celebrities for games. 

On January 9, he, alongside Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and other members of their Among Us group, was playing on OfflineTV’s Rust role play server when he informed them that popular musician Halsey was down to play with the group. However, Sykkuno didn’t have a clue what was going on, and it made for a hilarious highlight. 

Among Us cover art characters
InnerSloth
Among Us has become a gaming and streaming sensation throughout 2020.

“Halsey just messaged me back but I don’t think she’d be down for drunk Among Us,” said Corpse, sparking laughter from others about the potential of getting wasted while playing Among Us. 

Sykkuno’s chat bombarded him to respond to Corpse, spamming Halsey’s name over and over again. However, he was a little lost and had no clue what he was missing. “Halsey? What’s Halsey mean? Is that the name of the tank?” he asked, referencing one of Rust’s quests.

“I have no idea what’s happening but… what? I’m so confused,” Sykkuno added, looking to his chat for answers. “What does that mean? I’m very confused.” 

Even though his chat continued to spam that Halsey is a musician and that Sykunno’s Among Us group would be getting another celebrity involved, he couldn’t make heads or tails of it. 

The streamer, hilariously, still thought they were talking about something Rust related and simply went about his way. Maybe though, when they all link up for Among Us, he’ll realize what his chat couldn’t stop messaging him about.

Among Us

KSI’s Among Us game ends in disaster after rookie voice chat slip up

Published: 4/Jan/2021 13:19

by Georgina Smith
KSI in a YouTube video next to 3 Among Us characters
YouTube: KSI / InnerSloth

YouTuber KSI was caught red-handed when playing Among Us in the chaos-causing proximity chat, giving the game away that he’d killed two people without realizing he was in earshot of fellow creator Randolph.

Among Us was undoubtedly the indie sensation of the year in 2020, its minimalistic graphics alongside the gripping gameplay launching it into international success, with just about every creator having given the game a go on stream.

In recent months a new mod has also been leveling up the already tense gameplay. The external ‘Proximity Chat’ mod allows players to join a group voice call while playing, with the volume getting louder and quieter depending on how close you are to other players. Detailed on how to try this mod out for yourself can be found here.

It does however have the potential to get imposters into trouble if they don’t know exactly who is nearby, and KSI a.k.a. JJ Olatunji was the latest to fall victim.

KSI next to an Among Us graphic
Youtube, JJ Alatunji / InnerSloth
KSI got millions of views for his ‘wheel decides Among Us’ videos.

YouTuber Randolph was giving his best shot at being a crewmate aboard the ship, making sure he vocalized every time he did a task so that nearby players also in Proximity mode could hear that he wasn’t being suspicious and make sure they didn’t think he was the imposter.

KSI’s Proximity Chat error costs him the game

As he walked around the corner into electrical to complete another task, the shadows parted to reveal KSI standing next to the dead bodies of two other players, letting out a delighted laugh as he thought he’d gotten away with it.

However, he almost instantly realized that Randolph was nearby and let out a simple “oh sh*t” before the ‘dead body reported’ alert comically descended over the screen.

Randolph immediately started wheezing with laughter at the unexpected find, as everyone else asked him what happened to cause that reaction. As the YouTuber explained what he saw, KSI can be heard distantly saying, “what do you mean?” and making one last attempt to prove his innocence.

But as expected, everyone ended up voting for JJ, and he made only sounds of disappointment as his avatar drifted across empty space, having been kicked from the ship.

Proximity Chat has proven to be another entertaining addition to an already tense game, and although it isn’t an official feature currently, many hope that InnerSloth will be adding it into the base game in a future update.