Corpse Husband invites Halsey to play Among Us, but Sykkuno has no idea who she is

Twitch star Sykkuno was, hilariously, left baffled after Corpse Husband informed his Rust group that musician Halsey was down to join them for a future session of Among Us.

With Among Us exploding in popularity after it’s release, some of the biggest content creators around have linked with celebrities, sports stars, and even politicians for a game or two.

Corpse Husband, who has over six million subscribers on YouTube, has become a mainstay in these types of lobbies – linking up with different celebrities for games.

On January 9, he, alongside Sykkuno, Valkyrae, and other members of their Among Us group, was playing on OfflineTV’s Rust role play server when he informed them that popular musician Halsey was down to play with the group. However, Sykkuno didn’t have a clue what was going on, and it made for a hilarious highlight.

“Halsey just messaged me back but I don’t think she’d be down for drunk Among Us,” said Corpse, sparking laughter from others about the potential of getting wasted while playing Among Us.

Sykkuno’s chat bombarded him to respond to Corpse, spamming Halsey’s name over and over again. However, he was a little lost and had no clue what he was missing. “Halsey? What’s Halsey mean? Is that the name of the tank?” he asked, referencing one of Rust’s quests.

“I have no idea what’s happening but… what? I’m so confused,” Sykkuno added, looking to his chat for answers. “What does that mean? I’m very confused.”

Even though his chat continued to spam that Halsey is a musician and that Sykunno’s Among Us group would be getting another celebrity involved, he couldn’t make heads or tails of it.

The streamer, hilariously, still thought they were talking about something Rust related and simply went about his way. Maybe though, when they all link up for Among Us, he’ll realize what his chat couldn’t stop messaging him about.