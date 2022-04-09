Valkyrae explains why she’s “insecure” about appearance in Jae Park music video

YouTuber Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter got the chance to star in Jae ‘eaJ’ Park’s music video, ‘Car Crash.’ Despite the success of the song, Valkyrae explained why she is “insecure” about her appearance in the video.

On April 8, former Kpop star aeJ released the music video for his newest song ‘Car Crash.’

The video made the rounds in the Twitch and YouTube communities as it featured 100 Thieves stars Valkyrae, Kyedae, & WillNeff.

Although Valkyrae was excited about the opportunity to star in the video, she also wasn’t thrilled with how she appeared once the video was finally released.

Valkyrae disappointed in ‘Car Crash’ appearance

The 30-year-old streamer joined up with Sykkuno, Blaustoise, and LilyPichu for a Fortnite stream when Lily complimented Valkyrae’s .

“I saw the music video, Rae, you look really pretty,” Lily said.

Sadly, Valkyrae didn’t have the same amount of enthusiasm that LilyPichu had and responded, “Eh, I didn’t like my makeup. I was insecure about my makeup. Fake lashes are very fake.”

Timestamp 1:03

The 100 Thieves streamer released a behind-the-scenes video on her own channel which showed off everything that went into making the music video, sharing tons of laughs with Will Neff during the filming process.

Car Crash hit over 650k viewers in just one day after its release and is Jae Park’s first music video in over a year.

Despite Valkyrae’s dissatisfaction with how she looked, LilyPichu and tons of viewers certainly enjoyed both her appearance and the new hit song.