Corpse Husband finally teases new projects coming “soon”

Popular streamer and music artist Corpse Husband has finally teased some forthcoming projects after a period of silence from both his YouTube channel and musical career.

Corpse Husband is a hugely popular influencer and one of a few well-known “faceless” YouTubers.

The social media star first got his start narrating horror videos on YouTube before expanding into the world of streaming amid Among Us’ popularity boom in late 2020.

Since then, he’s also become known for his original music, even releasing a song with Machine Gun Kelly.

Although his massive success has earned him a huge following, the influencer hasn’t been active in some time. He hasn’t streamed on Twitch in months, and he hasn’t uploaded a YouTube video to his main channel since late November.

Advertisement

However, Corpse does occasionally appear on his friends’ Twitch streams. It was during a recent broadcast with buddy ‘TinaKitten’ that Corpse admitted he’s finally got some projects in the works that he can’t wait to talk about.

Corpse Husband wants to spill on upcoming projects

“So many things I wanna talk about, but I can’t talk about,” he revealed during their conversation.

“Oh, really?” TinaKitten jokingly asked.

“Yeah, really,” Corpse confirmed. “The wait will be over soon.”

Corpse Husband hasn’t released an official song since gracing our ears with ‘HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U’ in September 2021 — a track that quickly gained 11 million streams on Spotify.

Advertisement

Read More: TikToker NickyNightmare exposed for lying about celebrity parents

It’s clear that Corpse’s fanbase is eager for more music, and many listeners are already theorizing that these upcoming projects could include new songs.

Unfortunately, there’s no telling what these upcoming, unannounced undertakings will be for sure — but fans are ecstatic either way, as they haven’t heard from their favorite content creator in some time after he revealed he wouldn’t be streaming again unless something big happened.