Corpse Husband reveals why he’s turning down “multi-million dollar” music label deals

Corpse Husband is a pretty big deal in the online realm. Finding success as both a faceless YouTuber and a music artist, it looks like the world is opening up for him — but he’s not just taking any payday that comes his way.

Corpse Husband has become a massive name on social media in the past year. While the influencer got his start narrating horror stories on YouTube some time ago, he skyrocketed to fame in 2020 due to his deep voice and the hilarious shenanigans he got into with other top content creators.

Since then, Corpse Husband (who also goes by his musical alias, CORPSE), has taken to releasing original tunes, which have similarly become a major hit among fans.

In fact, Corpse has managed to rack up impressive YouTube viewership and Spotify milestones, in spite of the platforms not really pushing his musical content to the forefront.

The influencer mentioned this in a September 10 audio recording that he put out on Twitter, where he thanked his fans for bringing his latest song, “HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U,” to 11 million streams in spite of the track being released on the same day as “literally the world’s biggest debut album ever.”

During his spiel, the content creator also revealed that he is turning down “multi-million dollar” deals with music labels in favor of “working with people who I truly f**k with” — and it’s all thanks to his fans that he’s able to do so.

“Y’all are really changing things, and you don’t even know it,” he said. “I’m hoping by the end of the year to have shared many different sides of my art, whether that’s with visuals, songs, designs, or something else.”

That’s not all; he also teased that he wants to develop his own signature sound throughout his growth as an artist, and hopes that his fans will still be there at the end.

Although he’s collaborated with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly in the past, it’s clear that Corpse isn’t taking a major deal for the heck of it. Instead, he wants to create content for his fans without being controlled by a label… and it looks like listeners are more than happy with this arrangement.