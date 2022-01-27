Dream hits back after Andrea Botez claims his Minecraft SMP server is “overrated”

After Andrea Botez claimed that Dream’s Minecraft SMP server is “overrated”, he hit right back – suggesting she’s just upset she wasn’t invited to play.

Dream’s Minecraft SMP server has been a hot topic over the last two years, as creators boomed in popularity when mixing an intriguing storyline with a group of friends just having fun.

The survival multiplayer server not only helped Dream amass over 14 million subscribers in 2021, but put a spotlight on others like TommyInnit, GeorgeNotFound and many more.

Now, Botez twin and chess grandmaster Andrea Botez has claimed the SMP is overrated, prompting Dream to respond.

Advertisement

On January 26, the chess streamer and grandmaster Andrea Botez hit out at the popular SMP server on Twitter. Simply saying the server is overrated, caused quite the stir.

“You’re just mad you were never invited,” Dream retorted. However, Andrea disputed this – she was invited and reminded Dream of the time she leaked the server’s IP. “Actually I was. Remember that time I accidentally leaked the IP address?”

Actually I was remember that time I accidentally leaked the IP address 🥰🥳 — Andrea Botez (@itsandreabotez) January 27, 2022

In another reply, Dream added that Alexandrea Botez is the better sister of the twins. “Alex is the better Botez sister.”

Alex is the better botez sister — dream (@dreamwastaken) January 27, 2022

Dream’s SMP has undoubtedly changed the landscape for Minecraft content, and some could even claim entertainment as a whole.

Advertisement

At the server’s peak, many members would have a remarkable 300,000+ average viewers on Twitch.