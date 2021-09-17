Warzone duo Biffle & SuperEvan drop 100 kills using new M16 loadout

One of Warzone’s top tandems, Diaz Biffle and SuperEvan, have turned Season 5’s series of weapon adjustments into an opportunity — tweaking the infamous M16 loadout and dropping a dirty 100 kills.

Over the past nine days, Warzone’s guns have been adjusted over two principal patches, one on September 8 and another on September 15. In both, the meta Stoner 63 and Krig 6 were nerfed. In both, the notorious M16 and AUG were buffed (with additional attachment buffs as well).

Top-earning and top-ranked pros, the duo known as “SuperBiffle” returned to the M16 while looking for the new meta. While not fully positive they’ve found it, they did manage to drop triple-digit kills combined.

As a wise man once said, one 50-bomb is rare in Verdansk, but two is rarer. And that should be enough proof that the new M16 class, capable of doing the improbable, is more than viable in Warzone.

SuperBiffle’s Warzone M16 loadout for Season 5

At one point, the M16 (and, at another, the AUG) reigned supreme — as the gun had minimal recoil to counteract its merciless damage and range.

But, banished to obscurity by massive recoil nerfs, two patches of buffs have helped the gun’s return. Here’s how Biffle constructed his:

Season 5’s M16 loadout

Muzzle : Agency Silencer

Barrel : 16.3” Titanium

Optic : Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel : Field Agent Foregrip

Magazine: 45 Rnd

The main tweaks here, compared to the gun’s heyday, are to the barrel and underbarrel. And Ev’s class was slightly different as well, with the SFOD Speedgrip instead of Field Agent Foregrip and the STANAG 60 Rnd instead of the 45 Rnd.

Instead of the 15.9” Strike Team barrel popularized by pros back in February, the new loadout opts for a 16.3” Titanium — which now grants a higher fire rate and better control (while slightly sacrificing damage and mobility.)

Additionally, instead of the OG class’s Bruiser Grip, both Biffle and Evan opted for option’s with better recoil control.

As you can see from the video, the duo were absolutely victimizing opponents with the quick-shooting, easily controlled new M16. While not as deadly as it once was, the gun is most certainly relevant and capable of ravaging a lobby (or at least, 100 of the lobby’s 150 players).

Of course, it’s only been a few days and the meta could change up at a moment’s notice. With the duo opting for different submachine guns (Biffle, the Bullfrog and Evan, the MAC-10), the secondary meta obviously remains undefined as well.

The M16 (and those assorted SMGs) looked filthy here, but the true test will be if the tandem think it’s tournament-ready over the last couple weeks of September.