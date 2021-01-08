Logo
Corpse Husband clarifies his “quitting YouTube” statement after fans panic

Published: 8/Jan/2021 0:19

by Virginia Glaze
Corpse Husband clarifies statement on quitting YouTube
YouTube / Anthony Padilla

Corpse Husband

Massively popular YouTuber and music artist ‘Corpse Husband’ has clarified that he is not quitting his content creation career anytime soon after a statement he made about the subject went viral online.

Corpse Husband became a veritable internet icon in the last few months of 2020. The star is best known for his incredibly deep voice and his joint broadcasts with other creators, in which he usually plays games like Among Us.

Despite garnering an impressive 6 million subscribers due to his sudden surge in popularity, the ever-elusive personality expressed that he may have to quit YouTube at some point in the future, referencing his chronic illnesses as part of his reasons for stepping back.

“I don’t know about the whole streaming thing… with my illness,” the star said midway through a January 2 stream. “Sitting on my computer, only being able to play certain games… I don’t think I’ll be physically capable pretty soon.”

Segment begins at 1:13

A clip of Corpse’s statement quickly went viral online, with many fans worried the creator would suddenly halt his successful career due to circumstances out of his control.

However, on January 7, the YouTuber clarified his words in a tweet, claiming that he doesn’t have any plans to stop creating content in the near future at all.

“Lots of headlines about me ‘quitting YouTube,’” Corpse wrote. “In the clips they’re all using, I was talking about how I realistically see the longer term. I’m not imminently quitting anything. Thank u.”

Luckily, this seems to mean that Corpse won’t be leaving YouTube anytime soon — but due to his chronic conditions, it might not be a career he can keep up forever, as in the case of some content creators who have been on the platform for a decade or more.

Corpse has been met with an outpouring of support from his fans on social media in wake of his latest statement on the subject.

Even fellow content creators have spoken out on his behalf, with the likes of Valkyrae, Bretman Rock, and Karl Jacobs all giving him love online, providing a glimmer of positivity on an otherwise distressing topic for many viewers.

Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West affair rumors: “This whole thing is really funny”

Published: 7/Jan/2021 21:54

by Virginia Glaze
Jeffree Star addresses Kanye West affair rumors
YouTube: Jeffree Star

Jeffree Star Kanye West

Popular YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star has finally addressed the rumors surrounding an alleged affair between himself and rapper Kanye West, who many internet detectives claim is linked to his purported divorce from Kim Kardashian.

On January 6, TikTok star Ava Louise sparked a rumor that swept across the online world like wildfire, insinuating that beauty guru Jeffree Star was behind the divorce between Kim and Kanye.

The TikToker alleged that Kanye and a certain male influencer had been in a secret love affair, which Star appeared to joke about in a series of snarky tweets referencing Kanye’s musical career.

However, it appears that these claims are nothing but rumors, as told by Star himself in a YouTube video uploaded just a day later.

@realavalouiisei can’t say WHO cuz he’ll sue me hint hint but it’s part of the reason Kanye’s so religious now it’s his self hatred …. my source is legit I promiss♬ original sound – Ava Louise

“I guess some girl made up a whole lie on TikTok, and it went ‘viral,’” Star said of the scandal. “Where she insinuates Kanye and Kim are getting a divorce because a big male beauty influencer is sleeping with him.”

“Let me just say this one time for any news outlet: I like very tall men. Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny,” he continued. “I guess if this is a start to my new year, happy new year! …I really can’t, and if Kris Jenner organized this whole thing, happy new year, sweetie girl!”

(Topic begins at 2:42)

Star isn’t the only one involved to refute the claims, either; a source close to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has stated that “there is absolutely no truth to Jeffree and Kanye rumors,” as reported by E! Online.

Similarly, another source told NBC News that the couple is experiencing “regular relationship issues,” clarifying that “there is no one else involved” in their divorce.

This latest development has caused quite the outrage online, with many calling for Ava Louise to take accountability for spreading story on TikTok. Louise went viral in 2020 after licking a toilet seat amid the global health crisis, sparking mass criticism online against her.

For now, it seems as though the Jeffree/Kanye rumors have been officially put to bed. What a way to kick off 2021!