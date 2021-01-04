Just as quickly as he rose to YouTube fame, deep-voiced internet sensation Corpse Husband may be on his way out ⁠— the Among Us star has revealed he’ll be pulling the plug on streaming “very soon,” and is already planning for the future.

Few content creators had as big a year as Corpse Husband, the mysterious deep-voiced YouTuber who exploded onto the streaming scene in late 2020.

Corpse Husband already had a healthy back catalog of horror videos on his YouTube channel, but since his ‘discovery’ playing Among Us in late 2020, the 23-year-old has shot to 6.58 million followers in just a few months. His recent videos have racked up tens of millions of views to boot, firmly placing him among the platform’s biggest modern content creators.

As quickly as he burst onto the scene, however, Corpse may be out; YouTube’s newest star has been struggling with his chronic illness for some time. As it worsens, he may “not be physically capable” of streaming for his fans.

“I don’t know about the whole streaming thing… with my illness,” the YouTube star said partway through his January 2 broadcast. “Sitting on my computer, only being able to play certain games… I don’t think I’ll be physically capable pretty soon.”

YouTube streams make Corpse “bleed, go numb”

Right now, Corpse limits his broadcasts to “once or twice a week” in an effort to manage his illness. As it gets worse, however, he has to keep shortening his streams.

“All these other people are able to play every day and play different games and stream every day. I just, like… literally couldn’t do that even if I wanted to,” the streamer admitted to his YouTube fans after they asked him about his 2021 plans.

The physical toll on his body “just from playing games” continues to increase too, he revealed. Late last week, he was forced to end a stream early after he “began bleeding out of [his] nose.” Corpse’s whole arm went numb too, just from sitting in his streaming setup.

“It’s just not something that I can do for a long time,” he added.

The kicker is the star ⁠— who has yet to reveal his face ⁠— is “scared” of going to see doctors in case he gets recognized. That has limited how he can get help.

What will Corpse Husband do next?

With streaming now on a ticking clock for the YouTube sensation, the question is where he goes next. He’s built up an incredible fanbase in just a few months, many of whom will follow him into his next project no matter what that might be.

The star’s first option could be to simply go back to telling spooky stories on YouTube. His now-iconic deep voice garnered him plenty of followers through those videos from mid-2015 to his catapult into widespread fame in late 2020, so it’s already a proven winner.

What’s more likely, however, is Corpse “pours his heart into music.”

“Music is something that I love doing,” the YouTuber revealed. He wants to try and pursue a fledgling songwriting career on Spotify “until my voice gives out.”

“I just have to hope there’s an audience out there,” he said. “It’s something I’m innately capable of doing [with his GERD illness]. That’s why I value my Spotify followers so much, so there’s already a base there for when I have to stop.”

The related segment begins at 1:13 in the video below.

Luckily, Corpse Husband’s already pretty well set up on Spotify if he does decide to pack in his YouTube streaming career in 2021. As of publication, Corpse boasts 1.09 million followers on Spotify, and rakes in a hefty 3.79 million monthly listeners.

He also has a whopping 5.1m fans across Twitter and Instagram. One thing’s for sure — even if Corpse quits streaming, he’s certainly not going anywhere.