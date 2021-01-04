Logo
Entertainment

Corpse Husband may have to quit YouTube streaming “pretty soon”

Published: 4/Jan/2021 4:26 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 4:27

by Isaac McIntyre
Corpse Husband avatar appears next to YouTube, which he's set to quit.
YouTube / Twitter: Corpse Husband

Share

Corpse Husband

Just as quickly as he rose to YouTube fame, deep-voiced internet sensation Corpse Husband may be on his way out ⁠— the Among Us star has revealed he’ll be pulling the plug on streaming “very soon,” and is already planning for the future.

Few content creators had as big a year as Corpse Husband, the mysterious deep-voiced YouTuber who exploded onto the streaming scene in late 2020.

Corpse Husband already had a healthy back catalog of horror videos on his YouTube channel, but since his ‘discovery’ playing Among Us in late 2020, the 23-year-old has shot to 6.58 million followers in just a few months. His recent videos have racked up tens of millions of views to boot, firmly placing him among the platform’s biggest modern content creators.

As quickly as he burst onto the scene, however, Corpse may be out; YouTube’s newest star has been struggling with his chronic illness for some time. As it worsens, he may “not be physically capable” of streaming for his fans.

“I don’t know about the whole streaming thing… with my illness,” the YouTube star said partway through his January 2 broadcast. “Sitting on my computer, only being able to play certain games… I don’t think I’ll be physically capable pretty soon.”

Corpse Husband image in front of Among Us background
YouTube: Corpse Husband / InnerSloth
Corpse Husband had an explosive rise to YouTube fame in late 2020.

YouTube streams make Corpse “bleed, go numb”

Right now, Corpse limits his broadcasts to “once or twice a week” in an effort to manage his illness. As it gets worse, however, he has to keep shortening his streams.

“All these other people are able to play every day and play different games and stream every day. I just, like… literally couldn’t do that even if I wanted to,” the streamer admitted to his YouTube fans after they asked him about his 2021 plans.

The physical toll on his body “just from playing games” continues to increase too, he revealed. Late last week, he was forced to end a stream early after he “began bleeding out of [his] nose.” Corpse’s whole arm went numb too, just from sitting in his streaming setup.

“It’s just not something that I can do for a long time,” he added.

The kicker is the star ⁠— who has yet to reveal his face ⁠— is “scared” of going to see doctors in case he gets recognized. That has limited how he can get help.

corpse husband with face covered
YouTube: Anthony Padilla
Corpse’s mysterious hidden identity has helped fuel his new-found celebrity status online.

What will Corpse Husband do next?

With streaming now on a ticking clock for the YouTube sensation, the question is where he goes next. He’s built up an incredible fanbase in just a few months, many of whom will follow him into his next project no matter what that might be.

The star’s first option could be to simply go back to telling spooky stories on YouTube. His now-iconic deep voice garnered him plenty of followers through those videos from mid-2015 to his catapult into widespread fame in late 2020, so it’s already a proven winner.

What’s more likely, however, is Corpse “pours his heart into music.”

“Music is something that I love doing,” the YouTuber revealed. He wants to try and pursue a fledgling songwriting career on Spotify “until my voice gives out.”

“I just have to hope there’s an audience out there,” he said. “It’s something I’m innately capable of doing [with his GERD illness]. That’s why I value my Spotify followers so much, so there’s already a base there for when I have to stop.”

The related segment begins at 1:13 in the video below.

Luckily, Corpse Husband’s already pretty well set up on Spotify if he does decide to pack in his YouTube streaming career in 2021. As of publication, Corpse boasts 1.09 million followers on Spotify, and rakes in a hefty 3.79 million monthly listeners.

He also has a whopping 5.1m fans across Twitter and Instagram. One thing’s for sure — even if Corpse quits streaming, he’s certainly not going anywhere.

Entertainment

James Charles claims several NFL stars are “in his DMs” after TikTok drama

Published: 4/Jan/2021 3:58 Updated: 4/Jan/2021 4:14

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
James Charles Chase Claypool
Angela Weiss / Peter Diana

Share

James Charles

James Charles hit back at Chase Claypool after the NFL star shunned his latest viral TikTok video, and claimed it’s no big deal since other players in his league are “already in his DMs waiting.”

James Charles started the new year with a viral TikTok video of him shaking his butt to a song’s beat. It’s the first video he posted since copping backlash for his two Christmas dance videos.

Fortunately, there wasn’t anything controversial about this one, at least, not right away. It’s fun and harmless and has already been played more than 20 million times and liked by almost 4 million people.

@jamescharleshappy new year♬ Kujo freestyle – LuXDistinct

However, NFL star Chase Claypool wasn’t one of them. The Pittsburgh Steeler’s Wide Receiver was less than impressed with the video. He shared the clip on his own TikTok account. But when the butt shake is about to begin, it pans to him, saying, “Nope. Mm-hmm. Nope. Not today,” instead.

It appears that his reaction is more playful than anything since he bursts out laughing in the end. Plus, he went to the trouble of actually sharing it on his account, so most people assume nothing is malicious about it. Still, others have accused him of being homophobic.

James left a comment shortly after. His tone didn’t seem too serious either, but he struck back with a vengeance and made an extraordinary claim. “That’s fine,” he said. “Other players in your league are already in my DMs waiting.”

He didn’t mention who they were, and there’s no way to know whether his claims are valid. But since no players in the league have ever publicly outed themselves as LBGTQ+ while playing, it’s led to some speculation about who they might be.

In the end, though, it doesn’t seem like either of them are taking the interaction too seriously.

However, some fans think James was offended and made his comment to defend his ego.

Either way, the discussion will probably continue for quite some time, and it will be interesting to see whether either of them will add more fuel to the fire.