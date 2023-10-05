Andrew Schulz slams “corny” Nina Agdal lawsuit against Dillon Danis

Andrew Schulz slammed the “corny” lawsuit that Logan Paul’s fiancée Nina Agdal filed against Dillon Danis just weeks before the two are set to fight.

Shortly after the upcoming fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis was announced, Danis began posting photos of Logan’s fiancée Nina Agdal with other random men.

The drama between the three quickly blew up, leading to Nina filing a lawsuit and restraining order against Dillon just weeks before the fight’s set to happen.

Article continues after ad

Dillon Danis appeared on the October 4, 2023, episode of the Flagrant podcast where host Andrew Schulz shared his opinion about the lawsuit.

Article continues after ad

Andrew Schulz slams “corny” lawsuit against Dillon Danis

During the podcast, Schulz asked Danis about the ongoing legal situation and Danis shared as much as he’s legally allowed to.

After going back and forth, Schulz chimed in and revealed his thoughts about the lawsuit from Nina Agdal.

“[The lawsuit is] Corny because he has the opportunity to avenge whatever you say in the ring,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

(Topic starts at 31:51 in video)

They quickly went on to change the topic and left the lawsuit conversation behind.

In the paperwork filed for the lawsuit against Danis, Agdal says that her Snapchat account had to have been “hacked” for Dillon to get ahold of some of the videos and photos he’s posted on Twitter/X.

Article continues after ad

She’s asking for $150,000 in damages and has a restraining order against the former MMA fighter.

The match against Dillon and Logan is set to take place on Saturday, October 14, 2023, and you can buy a ticket to watch the fight itself here.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.