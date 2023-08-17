Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul & fiance Nina Agdal are fighting amid Twitter trash talk

Dillon Danis has claimed there’s “trouble in paradise” brewing between YouTube star Logan Paul and his fiance, model Nina Agdal, as Danis continues to antagonize the couple on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

Mixed martial artist Dillon Danis is currently slated to face off against Logan Paul in a boxing match on October 14.

These two have been feuding for years now, and now that they’re finally set to squash their beef, Danis is becoming more antagonistic toward his opponent than ever before.

Over the past day, Danis has been spamming photos of Paul’s fiance, Danish model Nina Agdal, all over his X account. These photos often show the model with other male celebrities, insinuating she had an intimate relationship with them, or depict the model without clothing in suggestive poses and scenarios.

It’s clear that Danis is trying to get a rise out of Logan before fight night… and he says that his efforts might be taking a toll on his rival’s relationship.

Dillon Danis says his posts have caused trouble in Logan & Nina’s relationship

In an August 16 episode of the FULL SEND Podcast, Danis claimed that there’s “trouble in paradise” between Logan and his fiance, hinting that his work on X, formerly known as Twitter, is partly to blame.

“Yeah, it’s bad,” Dillons said after being asked what he’s heard from the couple in light of his recent posts. “It’s, you know, trouble in paradise [kind of thing].”

However, Danis claimed that he “can’t” talk about it in full due to DAZN, who claims have “put a trap” on him.

“There’s definitely trouble in paradise,” he added.

(Topic begins at 7:30)

Thus far, Logan has not made a public statement regarding Danis’s posts — but he did challenge Conor McGregor to a $1 million bet that he’d be the one walking away with the victory on October 14.