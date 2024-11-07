Is Canada banning TikTok? Country orders app to shut down Canadian offices

Multiple TikTok offices were ordered to be shut down in Canada. TikTok, however, plans to fight against the country’s governmental order to crack down on the app’s security in court.

TikTok was initially known as Musical.ly, but was renamed as the app we know after the Chinese tech company, ByteDance, bought the social media platform.

Though TikTok has been one of the leading social media platforms since it went global, the app currently faces potential restrictions and bans in select countries.

As of Wednesday, November 6, two of TikTok’s corporate offices in Canada were ordered to shut down following a security review. But what does that mean for TikTokers in Canada?

TikTok TikTok offices in Canada were ordered to shut down following a security review.

Is TikTok banned in Canada?

No, TikTok is not banned in Canada. However, TikTok offices in Vancouver and Toronto were ordered by the Canadian government to close.

The offices were shut down after the Canadian government issued a security review for potential risk factors of TikTok.

“The government’s decision was made in accordance with the Investment Canada Act, which allows for the review of foreign investments that may be injurious to Canada’s national security,” Canada’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, said.

“The government is taking action to address the specific national security risks related to ByteDance Ltd.’s operations in Canada through the establishment of TikTok Technology Canada, Inc.,” said Champagne. “The decision was based on the information and evidence collected over the course of the review and on the advice of Canada’s security and intelligence community and other government partners.”

Canadian government warns TikTok users to adopt “cyber security practices”

Though Canada has not banned TikTok, the Canadian government issued a warning for all users of the platform to adopt “good cyber security practices.”

“The government is not blocking Canadians’ access to the TikTok application or their ability to create content,” Champagne said. “The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice.

“It is important for Canadians to adopt good cyber security practices and assess the possible risks of using social media platforms and applications, including how their information is likely to be protected, managed, used and shared by foreign actors, as well as to be aware of which country’s laws apply.”

TikTok fights back against Canadian offices closing

Following the closure of TikTok’s offices in Vancouver and Toronto, a TikTok spokesperson said they plan to take the Canadian government to court.

“Shutting down TikTok’s Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone’s best interest, and today’s shutdown order will do just that,” they said.

“We will challenge this order in court. The TikTok platform will remain available for creators to find an audience, explore new interests, and for businesses to thrive.”

Though TikTok in Canada hasn’t been banned, the US currently faces a potential ban. If ByteDance doesn’t sell its US operations, the app could be made unavailable in January 2025.