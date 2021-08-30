CopperCab left in tears after YouTube channel deletion: “I feel so lost”

CopperCab, the YouTuber who birthed the iconic ‘Gingers Do Have Souls’ meme in 2010, was left in tears after discovering their YouTube channel had been deleted.

Despite being mostly known for the meme that made them famous, CopperCab’s YouTube account blew up to the point where they had more than 300,000 subscribers and established a successful career on the platform.

However, it all went up in smoke after they revealed their account had been deleted.

“Please help me get my channel back. I feel so lost right now,” they said.

“My channel was just terminated suddenly and I feel like a piece of me has been cut out. I’ve been on YouTube since 2010. If there is any way I can get my channel back please let me know.”

Please @TeamYouTube help me get my channel back. I feel so lost right now. My channel was just terminated suddenly and I feel like a piece of me has been cut out. I’ve been on YouTube since 2010. If there is any way I can get my channel back please let me know. Please help me pic.twitter.com/n5cLIzVHY3 — CopperCab (@CopperCab) August 29, 2021

After their initial post gained traction, YouTube reviewed their appeal and responded, saying their account was terminated due to “repeated or severe violations” of their Community Guidelines on Hate Speech and as a result, have decided to keep it suspended.

CopperCab insisted they had no idea what caused the violation and promised they will take down whatever might have been responsible.

But after struggling to find a way to contact them any further, they fear they’re all out of options.

Please help me @TeamYouTube. I don’t know how to contact you any further. It’s not letting me respond to this email… I don’t know what was said. I’ll take down whatever it was that was deemed a violation. I’ve never intended to cause any problems. Please help me. pic.twitter.com/ayVQF0eoRW — CopperCab (@CopperCab) August 29, 2021

The internet has rallied behind CopperCab, and they thanked them for their support.

“I don’t want to lose my legacy. I don’t want to lose everything I’ve built,” they said. “I’m more than happy to take down whatever you need me to.”

YouTube said on Twitter that they are manually investigating CopperCab’s ban. However, the company is yet to reach a decision on whether to reinstate the account.