Ironmouse “shocked” after YouTube suddenly terminates her main channel

Top Twitch streamer and VTuber Ironmouse was left stunned after learning that YouTube had deleted her main channel without warning – but she’s not the only creator to get this treatment lately.

Ironmouse is arguably one of the most popular VTubers on the net, boasting over two million followers on Twitch… but her YouTube presence has taken a major hit as of September 20, 2024.

The streamer posted a tweet that afternoon announcing that her main YouTube channel, which boasted over 1 million subscribers, had been suddenly deleted.

While no explanation has been given for this action at the time of writing, Ironmouse says that she’s retained lawyers to investigate the matter.

“Incredibly sad and shocked that my main YouTube channel has been terminated,” she wrote. “Right now I have a legal team working on things. I’m so sorry to inconvenience everyone who enjoys watching my videos. Hopefully this can get resolved soon.”

This news comes after IronMouse’s VOD channel was blocked earlier in September after the VTuber was hit with multiple copyright strikes. To dispute these strikes, she has to submit personal information… something she isn’t keen on doing.

However, the streamer was reportedly “confident” that the issue would be resolved and was able to get her legal team on the case, with sources close to the situation claiming that her agency, VShojo, also got involved.

Fans are giving an outpouring of support to the influencer after this latest incident – but she isn’t the only creator whose channels have mysteriously been taken down as of late.

In early September, prominent Twitch streamer Amouranth was left similarly confused after discovering that both her main and personal channels had gotten deleted without explanation.

Later, it was discovered that Amouranth’s channels had been terminated due to “ban evasion,” and they were later reinstated.

Ironmouse’s YouTube ban comes in the midst of her Twitch subathon. Currently, she’s on Day 20, with viewers showing up in droves to encourage her as she navigates the matter.