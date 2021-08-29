MoistCr1Tikal slams “scummy” TikTok trend of faking conditions for content

Charlie ‘MoistCr1TiKaL’ White called out TikTokers who fake health conditions for content. The popular YouTuber slammed the viral TikTok trend, calling it “gross” and ” insulting”.

Although it originally made its debut in 2016, TikTok has become one of the most used apps in the world after exploding in popularity in 2020. The social media platform has become the creative grounds for many of the Internet’s biggest trends.

Not everything on the site is healthy, though, according to YouTuber penguinz0 (also known as MoistCr1Tikal). The 27-year-old slammed a disturbing new trend where content creators are faking conditions such as Tourettes for ‘fun’.

MoistCr1Tikal calls out TikTokers faking conditions for clout

The popular YouTuber opened his rant with a critical take on the social media app. “On TikTok nothing is sacred, everything is clout. When a pet dies or even a family member dies, sometimes the TikTok creator will film themselves doing a little dance over their corpse,” he said.

White called out a new trend where users are faking health conditions. “There is a lot of people on TikTok who fake all kinds of mental disorders for clout. By far the biggest target for these fake disorders is Tourettes. Everyone is pretending to have it,” he continued.

The YouTuber then showed examples of a TikTok user who had been faking the condition before being outed as a fraud. “What makes this very scummy is the fact that they were using their fake Tourrettes to drive exposure to their business, which is particularly evil.”

(Topic starts at 2:08)

MoistCr1Tikal pointed out that while the user deleted their channel, other content creators faking health conditions are common. “It’s EXTREMELY common. Even right now it’s a very popular trend, and Tourettes is particularly the target that they choose. They do these whacky quirky things like Tourettes is super turbo quirky look at this.”

White ended his rant by slamming those TikTokers for diminishing the real experiences of people who actually have the condition. “It’s really disrespectful, and just genuinely f**king insulting. It’s just f**king gross. It really is. So STOP faking health conditions for TikTok likes and clout!”