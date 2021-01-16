Conor McGregor explains why YouTube boxing is "good business" for the sport - Dexerto

Jake Paul and Logan Paul helped popularize ‘YouTube Boxing’ in recent years, although it’s often described as a mockery of the sport. However, Conor McGregor explained why he isn’t against it and thinks it’s good business.

Conor McGregor has been focused on his upcoming UFC 257 bout against Dustin Poirier for a while now. However, that hasn’t stopped Jake Paul from doing his best to rope the former double champion into an exhibition boxing match.

Jake first called him out back in November 2020 after he knocked out Nate Robinson. Then, he taunted him to accept a $50 million fight offer several weeks later and has been flailing about ever since.

He still hasn’t managed to get his attention. However, his antics did draw out comments from UFC President Dana White and Conor’s coach, John Kavanagh. Now, Conor has finally shared his thoughts on YouTube boxing as a whole, and here’s what he had to say.

“A lot of people are criticizing [YouTube boxing] as maybe making a bit of a mockery of fighting,” asked an interviewer. It’s the predominant view among fans of combat sports. “I want you to weigh in on that for me.”

“If they are fighting, well, then it can’t make a mockery of fighting, right?” said Conor. “They’re getting in, and they’re competing. I am not so much against it. The YouTube kid and the NBA star competing [was] good business.

“Am I into those competitions myself? It’s not the most high level if any level… [but] as they say if it makes dollars, it makes sense,” he added. “I know Dana and the UFC are not really into it, but… I’m not so against it. I think if people are willing to get in and take the risk of making that walk, I am certainly a viewer.”

Conor’s opinion might come as a surprise to fans who expected him to make scathing comments. However, as a businessman himself, it seems like he’s all for it. Plus, as he said, YouTube boxers are still fighting and giving it their all.

On another note, Conor didn’t seem too incensed about Jake. He barely mentioned him at all.

Still, it’s only a matter of time before Jake responds, and there’s no doubt he won’t be too thrilled about being referred to as “the YouTube kid.”