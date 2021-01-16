 Conor McGregor explains why YouTube boxing is "good business" for the sport - Dexerto
Conor McGregor explains why YouTube boxing is “good business” for the sport

Published: 16/Jan/2021 1:20

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Jake Paul

Jake Paul and Logan Paul helped popularize ‘YouTube Boxing’ in recent years, although it’s often described as a mockery of the sport. However, Conor McGregor explained why he isn’t against it and thinks it’s good business.

Conor McGregor has been focused on his upcoming UFC 257 bout against Dustin Poirier for a while now. However, that hasn’t stopped Jake Paul from doing his best to rope the former double champion into an exhibition boxing match.

Jake first called him out back in November 2020 after he knocked out Nate Robinson. Then, he taunted him to accept a $50 million fight offer several weeks later and has been flailing about ever since. 

He still hasn’t managed to get his attention. However, his antics did draw out comments from UFC President Dana White and Conor’s coach, John Kavanagh. Now, Conor has finally shared his thoughts on YouTube boxing as a whole, and here’s what he had to say.

“A lot of people are criticizing [YouTube boxing] as maybe making a bit of a mockery of fighting,” asked an interviewer. It’s the predominant view among fans of combat sports. “I want you to weigh in on that for me.” 

“If they are fighting, well, then it can’t make a mockery of fighting, right?” said Conor. “They’re getting in, and they’re competing. I am not so much against it. The YouTube kid and the NBA star competing [was] good business.

“Am I into those competitions myself? It’s not the most high level if any level… [but] as they say if it makes dollars, it makes sense,” he added. “I know Dana and the UFC are not really into it, but… I’m not so against it. I think if people are willing to get in and take the risk of making that walk, I am certainly a viewer.”

 

Conor’s opinion might come as a surprise to fans who expected him to make scathing comments. However, as a businessman himself, it seems like he’s all for it. Plus, as he said, YouTube boxers are still fighting and giving it their all.

On another note, Conor didn’t seem too incensed about Jake. He barely mentioned him at all. 

Still, it’s only a matter of time before Jake responds, and there’s no doubt he won’t be too thrilled about being referred to as “the YouTube kid.”

James Charles sparks heated beef with rapper Asian Doll over makeup artist fees

Published: 15/Jan/2021 23:17

by Virginia Glaze
James Charles

YouTube star and makeup mogul James Charles has started some unexpected beef with rapper Asian Doll after she made a divisive tweet over the price some makeup artists charge for their work.

James Charles is known for getting into the occasional Twitter spat with high-profile celebrities; in August 2020, the YouTuber called out music artist Alicia Keys for her then-unreleased skincare line, which he mistakenly interpreted as another celebrity cash-grab in the makeup biz. (This was not the case.)

Now, it seems that Charles has struck up a feud with none other than Dallas-based rapper Asian Doll — the first female rapper to be signed to Gucci Mane’s very own record label, 1017 Eskimo Records.

It all started over a post Asian Doll made on January 15, where she took issue with makeup artists charging hefty fees for their services.

 

“If you charge over $150 to do a face of makeup, you can go to hell, respectfully,” she wrote.

Charles was quick to clap back: “What a stupid tweet. One foundation can cost $50, artists have to buy EVERY SHADE for their kit, & thats just the first step…Either pay an artist’s rate for their time & skill, do it yourself, OR get it done at a counter and risk looking busted.”

It seems that Charles’ reply has sparked an avalanche of backlash against him from Asian Doll’s fans, with many accusing him of overstepping his bounds.

Charles has apparently messed with the wrong rapper, as Asian Doll was also quick to fire shots at the beauty guru in a series of additional tweets.

“What a dumb a** to be in my business replying to something that has absolutely nothing to do with you. I’m having a debate about HOOD PRICES baby, stay over there in HOLLYWOOD where they having you looking GHOST,” she wrote — most likely referring to the infamous photo of James Charles wearing foundation several shades lighter than his natural skin tone.

“Literally stop robbing the poor,” the rapper added in a now-deleted reply. “All I’m saying is people shouldn’t have to pay over $150 for a face, DATS IT!”

It seems that Asian Doll’s post has stirred up quite the debate regarding the value and pricing of makeup artists’ time and work in her comments section — but James’ involvement in the conversation has sparked another kind of conversation, altogether.