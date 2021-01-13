Logo
Jake Paul slammed by Conor McGregor’s UFC coach as rivalry intensifies

Published: 13/Jan/2021 21:53

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul was put on blast by UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s coach, marking the latest development in the growing rivalry between the two.

Jake Paul has been on a tear lately, looking to challenge many big names in the boxing and mixed martial arts world – including Conor McGregor and Ben Askren.

After mocking McGregor’s sparring partner, Dylan Moran, the Irishman’s coach came to his defense with a zinger directed towards the younger Paul brother.

“With all the seriousness of what’s going on in the world right now, the thoughts of that TikTok guy Jake Logan having a real boxing match with a genuine pro of Dylan Moran standard gives me a giggle,” John Kavanagh hit back.

The tweet was amusing, as the coach seemed to purposefully confuse Jake and Logan Paul, as well as their primary platform, further indicating that the two were completely out of their league.

“His corner better have the towel ready after a round,” he added, suggesting that Moran would beat the YouTube star with ease.

On January 11, Jake first took aim at McGregor’s sparring partner, Dylan Moran, ahead of the Irishman’s bout against Dustin Poirier 257.

“That’s the guy making Conor bleed and giving him close rounds,” Paul said, sharing a video of the two sparring. “There’s a fifty million dollar offer on the table. I think at this point, Conor’s just scared to lose because he knows I’m a better boxer.”

Dylan Moran is an impressive boxer in his own right, with a 15-1 record. Beating him may be Jake Paul’s best way to finally get the attention of Conor McGregor and secure the dream match he so desperately craves.

Until then, both Paul brothers have their own upcoming matches to attend to, with Logan fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20, while Jake has his eyes set on Ben Askren.

With so many matches scheduled, the results of each could determine future fights – especially if McGregor wants to win another UFC title in 2021.

David Dobrik addresses rumors about his sexuality

Published: 13/Jan/2021 20:37

by Virginia Glaze
David Dobrik addresses rumors about his sexuality
David Dobrik is one of YouTube’s biggest stars, best known for his high-energy vlogs that feature his friend group — but considering his low-profile dating life, some rumors have spread regarding his orientation.

When it comes to YouTubers, few are as bombastic as David Dobrik. Boasting over 18 million subscribers, Dobrik — much like MrBeast — has become hailed as a veritable internet celebrity for giving away huge amounts of cash to his fans and orchestrating insane stunts (like the time he buried his friend up to his head in his backyard).

However, it seems that Dobrik’s dating life is constantly up in the air; while rumors have often circulated about his involvement with names like Corinna Kopf, singer Madison Beer, and even his own assistant, Natalie, the YouTuber has denied any claims of being romantic with just about anyone throughout his career.

It seems that his silence on the subject has sparked quite a few rumors, many of which theorize that Dobrik could be bisexual.

 

Luckily for curious fans, Dobrik finally addressed these rumors in a January 12 episode of his VIEWS podcast, explaining that the heart of the speculation began with a hilarious Twitter thread.

“Yeah, people think I’m bicurious,” he began. “It was so funny — there was this whole Twitter chain going on, and everyone was like, ‘This mother****er rejected Corinna, this mother****er rejected Madison Beer.”

“Someone responded like, ‘I think he’s bicurious,’” he continued. “And the person responded, ‘No, at this point, he’s just bi-himself.’”

 

While he found the entire exchange hilarious, Dobrik clarified that he is not bisexual, stating that he doesn’t consider himself bisexual or bicurious.

“I think I said something that made it sound like it, and I don’t wanna be like, ‘I’m not bicurious!’ because I don’t really care, but no, I don’t think I am,” he stated.

(Topic begins at 0:55)

Well, there we have it: Despite Dobrik’s ‘foreveralone’ status, it seems like he just hasn’t found the right girl — although he could just be keeping his love life under wraps for privacy’s sake, which, for David, is a thing that is regularly breached by overenthusiastic fans.

What’s your take on the rumors surrounding Dobrik’s love life? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending and stay tuned for more influencer updates!