Jake Paul slammed by Conor McGregor’s UFC coach as rivalry intensifies

YouTube star-turned-boxer Jake Paul was put on blast by UFC fighter Conor McGregor’s coach, marking the latest development in the growing rivalry between the two.

Jake Paul has been on a tear lately, looking to challenge many big names in the boxing and mixed martial arts world – including Conor McGregor and Ben Askren.

After mocking McGregor’s sparring partner, Dylan Moran, the Irishman’s coach came to his defense with a zinger directed towards the younger Paul brother.

“With all the seriousness of what’s going on in the world right now, the thoughts of that TikTok guy Jake Logan having a real boxing match with a genuine pro of Dylan Moran standard gives me a giggle,” John Kavanagh hit back.

The tweet was amusing, as the coach seemed to purposefully confuse Jake and Logan Paul, as well as their primary platform, further indicating that the two were completely out of their league.

“His corner better have the towel ready after a round,” he added, suggesting that Moran would beat the YouTube star with ease.

On January 11, Jake first took aim at McGregor’s sparring partner, Dylan Moran, ahead of the Irishman’s bout against Dustin Poirier 257.

Jake Paul shows footage of Conor McGregor’s sparring partner. pic.twitter.com/WX1xpOqaRY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 11, 2021

“That’s the guy making Conor bleed and giving him close rounds,” Paul said, sharing a video of the two sparring. “There’s a fifty million dollar offer on the table. I think at this point, Conor’s just scared to lose because he knows I’m a better boxer.”

Dylan Moran is an impressive boxer in his own right, with a 15-1 record. Beating him may be Jake Paul’s best way to finally get the attention of Conor McGregor and secure the dream match he so desperately craves.

Until then, both Paul brothers have their own upcoming matches to attend to, with Logan fighting boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on February 20, while Jake has his eyes set on Ben Askren.

With so many matches scheduled, the results of each could determine future fights – especially if McGregor wants to win another UFC title in 2021.