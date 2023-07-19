Comic-Con is getting an official cruise for “ultimate fan adventure”

Comic-Con International has announced its partnership with a cruise company for a 2025 “fan adventure” on the high seas.

Ahead of the San Diego event, the company detailed its partnership with Entertainment Cruise Productions for “Comic-Con: The Cruise.” The five-day extravaganza will start on an undetermined date sometime in 2025.

Travelers will begin their cruise on the Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas in Tampa, Florida, which will conclude in Cozumel, Mexico.

At the time of writing, it’s unknown what talent will attend Comic-Con: The Cruise, but the event’s agenda seems jam-packed. Here’s everything we know.

Comic-Con announces 2025 cruise filled with fan events

Per a press release sent to Comicbook.com, Comic-Con International described its “new kind of adventure.” “The team at ECP shares our passion for transformational events and innovative programming and we are excited they are building something so amazing,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the convention.

“Comic-Con is unrivaled in creating a community that brings people together for experiences you can’t find anywhere else,” added Greg Laubach, Executive Director of Entertainment Cruise Productions.” “It’s what we love to do, and we have designed Comic-Con: The Cruise to be a one-of-a-kind ultimate fan adventure.”

While the company hasn’t announced the specific star lineup, it has teased what attendees can expect from the cruise. The statement mentioned the following activities:

An unparalleled lineup of talent performing special shows every night and interacting with guests in out-of-the-ordinary events

Stars and icons joining guests in an array of activities such as Talent Hosted tastings, trivia sessions, live demonstrations, and more

Theme night parties and cosplay events along with the ultimate party band and DJs

Competitive video and tabletop gaming, next-level trivia contests, and more

Fun and unique vendors

Lively group panels and candid Q&A sessions.

Meet and greets

Autograph and photograph sessions.

Currently, the cruise costs $990 per person, with all events and meals included. Check out the website for more information.