TikToker lives “like a king” after somehow being only guest on a cruise ship

While going on a cruise is a novelty some can only dream of, this TikToker alleges to have had the exclusive and baffling experience of being the ship’s only guest.

TikToker Blake Rosier, who goes by ‘blakerosier24620’ on the platform, claims to have found himself as the only guest on a cruise ship, much to his own bafflement.

With most cruise ships able to take onboard a capacity of approximately 3,000 guests, Rosier’s experience is definitely an unusual one.

“I don’t know how this happened exactly,” he said, in a now-viral video posted to TikTok.

While it’s unclear which cruise liner he traveled with, Rosier certainly made the most of the situation.

“They even have a movie playing for just me,” he said in the TikTok, pointing out a large cinema screen on deck. “All the shows are still going, the pools are open. [It’s] literally just me here.”

Rosier seemingly indulged in the different services provided, posting another video to YouTube that showed him wandering through the ship’s barren dining hall.

With only the crew for company, Rosier was recognized by all staff — who stood waiting patiently on his every need.

“It’s truly insane and it’s been amazing,” Rosier said about the experience.

With no reason as to how Rosier ended up as the ship’s lonesome guest, the TikTok quickly went viral, drawing nearly half a million views by the time of writing.

TikTok: blakerosier24620 “I just had a dinner in a huge dining hall with no one else,” Rosier exclaimed in the TikTok.

“That’s the only appealing cruise I’ve ever seen,” One person commented on the TikTok.

Others found the situation a little more terrifying: “Waiting on the dateline story about a guy who never made it back from [a] cruise.”

