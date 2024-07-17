The Star Wars Unlimited 2024 Convention Exclusive pack is turning heads in the TCG space already with its dazzling artwork and early spoilers. From how to get your hands on it to a look at every promo card included, here’s everything you need to know.

Like every TCG, some Star Wars Unlimited cards are far more valuable than others. While Showcases stand atop the most-expensive list today, but that could be set to change as 2024 winds down.

Announced hot on the heels of Set 2’s release in July, Star Wars Unlimited is getting its very own set of convention-exclusive cards. Wrapped in some fancy packaging and with a hefty price tag to boot, these exceedingly rare variants are set to become some of the most sought-after in the SWU community.

So if you’re wondering how you can add them to your collection, we’ve got you covered with the full rundown below.

How to get the Star Wars Unlimited 2024 Convention Exclusive pack

The Star Wars Unlimited 2024 Convention Exclusive pack is, as the name suggests, exclusive to a handful of conventions taking place across the United States and Europe.

The five events you can find this item at are as follows:

San Diego Comic-Con (California | July 25 – July 28)

(California | July 25 – July 28) Gen Con (Indianapolis | August 1 – August 4)

(Indianapolis | August 1 – August 4) PAX West (Seattle | August 30 – September 2)

(Seattle | August 30 – September 2) Spiel (Germany | October 3 – October 6)

(Germany | October 3 – October 6) PAX Unplugged (Philadelphia | December 6 – December 8)

The Convention Exclusive pack will be sold each day of the events on a first-come, first-served basis. You’ll want to head directly to the Star Wars booth as soon as doors open in order to get your hands on the precious goods before stock runs out.

Just one Convention Exclusive pack can be purchased per customer, so hoarders can’t grab a bunch and price gouge the poor souls elsewhere in the world unable to attend.

Star Wars Unlimited 2024 Convention Exclusive pack price

The Star Wars Unlimited 2024 Convention Exclusive pack will run you $100 USD.

This makes it one of the most expensive items in Star Wars Unlimited today, outside of full Booster Boxes. Naturally, we can expect the resell market to explode once these variants hit the scene.

There’s no telling just how much fans will be willing to pay for these convention exclusives once they’re up for grabs, but we’re confident saying they’ll be as much, if not more valuable than Showcases.

Set 3 cards in Star Wars Unlimited’s 2024 Convention Exclusive pack

With the reveal of the 2024 Convention Exclusive pack came our first look at cards from Set 3: Twilight of the Republic. Although Set 2 had only just entered the market, developers were quick to tease fans with what’s next, unveiling two of the Dark Side’s most popular characters in new forms.

We have a 5-cost Darth Maul card, dropping onto the board with 5 power and 6 health. His unique effect allows this variant to attack 2 units instead of 1.

Lucasfilm

The pack reveal also gave us our first look at Asajj Ventress, a 4-cost card entering SWU in Set 3 with a brand new Keyword. Ventress has ‘Exploit 2’. Exactly what Exploit does and how it impacts the game all remains a mystery for now. We’ll have to keep our eyes peeled for further Set 3 spoilers in the months to come.

Lucasfilm

Set 3: Twilight of the Republic, is set to hit store shelves in November, 2024.

All six promo cards in Star Wars Unlimited’s 2024 Convention Exclusive pack

Below is a full look at all six Star Wars Unlimited promo cards featured in the 2024 Convention Exclusive pack.















As any further details are revealed, we’ll be sure to keep you updated. Godspeed to any readers trying to get their hands on these extremely rare packs at any of the conventions listed above.