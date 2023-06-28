Bariatric cruise TikTok drama explained: What happened on the bariatric cruise?

The ‘Bariatric cruise’ trend has taken over TikTok, as users on the app are obsessed with trying to decipher the drama that kicked off on one of the bariatric cruise trips. Here’s what happened.

The platform has been taken over by the drama that happened on a bariatric cruise vacation. For users who haven’t heard of the trip, there has been a lot of intrigue surrounding the topic.

Bariatric surgery is done for weight loss and the cruise is for patients. It is an organized vacation for the people who have undergone the surgery.

On June 26, 2023, TikToker @thebrownmamimelts, real name Alicia, who claims to have been an employee on the cruise, posted a video covering the “bariatric cruise scam”.

Alicia claimed that she was fired for not answering phone calls from CeCe Chancellor, who organizes the cruises, and was called “unprofessional”. Travel on the cruise was the promised payment for her work, but as she had been fired, this opportunity was taken away from her, she claims.

Bariatric cruise drama goes viral on social media

TikTok and Twitter sleuths have been trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

“Ten minutes ago I didn’t know there was such thing as a bariatric cruise and now I’m like 30 story times deep into the tea on this cruise,” one person said.

Who are BariDiaries?

The purpose of these cruises is to help people connect with other patients. On the video-sharing app, the trip has been organized by BariDiaries.

The organization was founded by CeCe Chancellor, for patients who undergo surgery to connect and share their stories. The founder itself underwent the surgery back in 2021 and then established BariDiaries.

The organization started off as a podcast where people could share their experiences after undergoing bariatric surgery. It has now expanded into a sequence of in-person events.