Cloakzy reunites with Dr Disrespect in first Kick & YouTube multi-stream

Cloakzy has announced the end of his exclusive contract with Twitch, celebrating by reuniting with Dr Disrespect and returning to Youtube while also venturing over to Kick.

Content creator and professional gamer Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore is best known for streaming himself playing Fortnite and Warzone. He previously made headlines after publicizing his messy split from the Faze Clan, after signing what Cloakzy referred to as a “really bad” contract.

The streamer was snagged by Twitch in an exclusive contract with the platform but has since announced that it has ended as of June 16, 2023.

Now, Cloakzy is celebrating his newfound freedom, reuniting with ‘Dr Disrespect’, and posting new content to Kick and YouTube.

Cloakzy hosted first YouTube stream on June 22, playing xDefiant with Dr Disrespect and ‘Tim The Tatman’.

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments, supporting the streamer’s move to new platforms as well as his first stream back with his long-time friends.

“About Time…! The heck with the Purple Snakes [sic],” one commenter said, referring to Twitch. Another posted, “I personally can’t stand Twitch so whenever I get a YouTube notification for a live I’ll be here.”

“Cloak gonna be coming to [YouTube] whether he has an exclusivity or not once he realizes the benefits [laughing out loud],” a fan commented on the stream, remaining hopeful that Cloakzy might frequent the platform more often.

However, it seems Cloaky intends to stick predominantly with Twitch in the immediate future.

“We are going to mostly stream on Twitch,” he said, in the finishing moments of his stream. “But twice or three times a week we’ll be duo-streaming on Kick and YouTube… Just to play with Doc and get some content.”

Cloakzy concluded with, “First time ever streaming on YouTube, it was f***in’ lit.”

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.