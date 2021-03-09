Cloakzy officially parts ways with FaZe Clan after contract dispute - Dexerto

Dennis ‘cloakzy’ Lepore and FaZe Clan have officially agreed to part ways, putting an end to the drawn out contract dispute between the two parties.

Since the beginning of 2019, Cloakzy has been trying to get out of his contract with FaZe, which he said was similarly structured to that of Turner ‘Tfue’ Tenney. During the drawn out saga between Tfue and FaZe, the American streamer identified Cloakzy’s contract as being the “same illegal contract” that he once had.

Like Tfue’s situation, Cloakzy has been trying to step away from the deal with FaZe Clan since signing with them in 2017. In a May 4, 2020 stream Cloakzy said that he was in a “really bad contract” and was looking forward to it ending in the spring of 2021.

Since then, the terms of his deal are near its end and both parties are going their separate ways.

Cloakzy and FaZe Clan agree to part ways

I want to apologize for everything negative I've said about FaZe Clan as we worked through my contract. I am grateful for everything they've done for me, and am happy we have come to an agreement to part ways. I wish nothing but the best for everyone over at FaZe. — cloakzy (@cloakzy) March 9, 2021

Cloakzy had tweeted the statement twice, with the first time including quotation marks around the message that people quickly pointed out must have been a mistake.

FaZe Clan have yet to publicly acknowledge the split. Dexerto has reached out to FaZe Clan and Cloakzy for comment.

The 26-year-old has been growing his stream throughout the saga. The former Fortnite pro has since been diving into Call of Duty’s battle royale, Warzone, with it taking over his Twitch channel in 2021.

What’s next for Cloakzy?

Now speculation is mounting on the next step Cloak will take in his career. In the hours after announcing his departure from FaZe, Cloak even joked about joining NICKMERC’s MFAM.

While there’s plenty of orgs that could be bolstered by Cloakzy’s profile as a competitive player, or simply as a content creator, there’s zero indication of him rushing into another contract.

Cloakzy is now a free agent for the first time in four years and is said to be considering going pro in Fortnite once again, Warzone, or possibly even Valorant.