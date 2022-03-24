Cloakzy announces he’s joined Complexity Gaming as Co-Owner

After a year of leaving FaZe Clan amid contract dispute, content creator and former Fortnite pro Cloakzy has officially announced he’s signed to Complexity Gaming and will be Co-Owner.

Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore has been in the public eye every since going public about his “really bad” contract with FaZe Clan in 2020. While a year went on with no resurrection, the two parties decided to part ways.

This opened the door of possibility for Cloakzy as rumors flew around about him joining another organization. However, he always said he was against it and wanted to do his own thing.

That was until March 24, where Complexity Gaming welcomed their newest member, who will be joining TimTheTatman as co-owner.

The Betrayal // A Complexity Original pic.twitter.com/PAsZWXPWei — Complexity Gaming (@Complexity) March 24, 2022

Cloakzy officially join Complexity Gaming

Revealed on his Twitch stream, the new Complexity star revealed that he will be joining the org as a content creator and as “a part owner.”

In the org’s official statement, they said “Cloakzy is revered in the gaming and esports space for his creativity and energy, and we’re looking forward to bringing his passion to Complexity and GameSquare.”

When asked about his passion and desire to compete again, Dennis gave his fans some insight on what to expect. “I do want to compete again, I have been missing it a lot, but I don’t know what I’m going to compete in.”

Fans also questioned his decision to join Complexity as Cloakzy had been very vocal about not wanting to join another org. However, he said he felt at home and the plans they have are crazy.

“The five year plan we have planned out must be something pretty f**king crazy and it’s going to be actually insane.”

For now, thew new co-owner is focused on content creation, but said that fans should get hyped up for what is coming over the course of the next five year.