Dr Disrespect finally gets handshake from YouTube as Kick contract talks break down

Legendary streamer Dr Disrespect has finally gotten a stamp of approval from YouTube Gaming as his contract negotiations with Kick seemingly broke down.

Dr Disrespect has been streaming on YouTube ever since being mysteriously banned from Twitch back in 2020, but his time on YT has not been without drama.

Back in 2022, the two-time lashed out at YouTube, claiming they didn’t support him and even unfollowed the platform on X, formerly known as Twitter, due to a lack of recognition of his talent.

Now, that seems to have finally been cleared up as Doc revealed that YouTube Gaming finally extended its arm for a firm handshake, something he accepted and there may be more to the situation than just social media gestures.

Dr Disrespect shakes hands with YouTube as Kick deal falls apart

Prior to YouTube extending its hand, Dr Disrespect had been eyeing a deal with Kick and demanded a $50M deal.

Doc had been enticed to join the green platform after Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel secured a massive bag in the form of a lucrative $100M deal.

Despite requesting half of xQc’s contract, Kick’s Head of Product Paulie Chianese implied that it was just too much money and that Doc’s demand was firm.

“I love the Doc. I’ve watched him for years and years. I think he’s one of the most entertaining streamers in the business, but fifty million is fifty million,” he said in an interview with streamer Big E.

However, shortly after Dr Disrespect posted about getting the follow by YouTube, the platform appeared to tease something on social media by posting a black silhouette of a mystery streamer with a question mark over their head.

“Can you name this creator?” YouTube asked.

Many in the comments are predicting that this is Doc and might indicate a possible signing for the two-time and an exclusive contract offer, though nothing is certain just yet.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but for now, it seems like Dr Disrespect is content with continuing on YouTube for the foreseeable future.