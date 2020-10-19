 Chase Hudson shuts down Charli D’Amelio “promise ring” dating rumors - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Chase Hudson shuts down Charli D’Amelio “promise ring” dating rumors

Published: 19/Oct/2020 22:10

by Virginia Glaze
Chase Hudson speaks to the camera beside a photo of himself hugging Charli D'Amelio on a pier.
YouTube: Chase Hudson / Instagram: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio Chase Hudson

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were once TikTok’s star couple, but after kicking off “dramageddon” this summer, it seemed like the two were done for good — that is, until fans noticed something suspicious between them.

Charli and Chase notably parted ways earlier this year, kicking up a storm of drama after Charli called out her ex-boyfriend for kissing another influencer despite still being emotionally involved with her, at the time.

Advertisement

What ensued was nothing less than a grade-a online apocalypse, with Chase calling out a number of other male influencers for purported infidelity.

However, he and Charli appeared to make up shortly thereafter, each posting an apology video for taking their private drama into the public sphere — but fans aren’t convinced that they’ve completely parted ways after the fact.

Advertisement
Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson embrace on a pier.
Instagram: Charli D'Amelio
Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson are no longer dating, but eagle-eyed fans have spotted a striking similarity between them that could hint otherwise.

Eagle-eyed internet detectives discovered that the two have been wearing matching rings, as seen in a series of photos and videos that sent shippers into a tizzy speculating that they could be “promise rings” — rings that denote a serious romantic relationship between two people ahead of the official engagement phase.

Chase Hudson poses with a heart-shaped ring on his finger.
YouTube: Anna Oop / Chase Hudson
Chase Hudson was spotted wearing a ring with a heart-shaped ring on social media – similar to one Charli D’Amelio was also seen wearing.
Charli D'Amelio poses in front of a mirror, showing off a heart-shaped ring.
YouTube: Anna Oop / Charli D'Amelio
Charli was also seen wearing the same ring, sparking speculation among fans that she and Chase Hudson are secretly dating.

However, it doesn’t look like this is necessarily the case, as Hudson explained during an October 16 interview with paparazzi that they are actually just “friendship rings” and not promise rings, as fans had hoped.

“We have a friendship ring,” Chase clarified, going on to state that it had actually been Charli’s idea to get matching jewlery, in the first place.

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 2:40)

It looks like fans aren’t buying Chase’s explanation, though, with many taking to social media to note that it seems like an awfully sweet gesture for two people who aren’t supposedly romantically involved with each other.

“Yeah, it’s totally normal for exes to have matching friendship rings and hang out EVERY DAY and not still have feelings for each other,” one commenter said of the situation. “Yeah, okay.”

Advertisement

“Okay, let’s just ignore when he said ‘friendship ring’ and just focus on Charli is the one who came up with the rings, aww,” another wrote.

While it makes sense that Charli and Chase are keeping their friendship close to the chest, their secrecy doesn’t seem to be stopping fans from speculating about a purported romance between them.

Advertisement

We have to admit – the concept of friendship rings is pretty adorable, though.

Entertainment

Adept roasts viewers after chat trolls xQc for $1,200 shirt

Published: 19/Oct/2020 21:56

by Michael Gwilliam
xQc and Adept streamers
Instagram/adeptthebest

Share

xQc

Twitch star Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s impromptu purchase of a $1,200 shirt resulted in some trolls by his chat, prompting his roommate Adept to step in.

During an October 18 broadcast, the French Canadian was looking at shirts and had his eyes set on a Versace jungle print retailing for over $1,000 Canadian.

Advertisement

After being egged on by chat, the streamer bought the shirt and proceeded to show it to Adept.

“They made me buy something,” the former Overwatch pro laughed.

Advertisement
A $1,200 versace shirt
Versace
The shirt set xQc back $1,200.

“Versace, Felix?! I thought it was just an Amazon shirt or something!” she exclaimed in response.

After a bit of a back and forth about the shirt’s insane price tag, Adapt seemed more annoyed at the fact that xQc didn’t buy one for her as well.

“You like it, though?” he asked.

Advertisement

“Yeah, I think it’s cool,” she agreed and went on to suggest the streamer buy some jewelry to go with it.

While Adept seemed in favor of the expensive shirt, his chat had some issues with it, believing that Felix had “changed” as a result.

“Sammy, listen. Chat is going to say ‘I changed’ now and whatnot,” xQc explained, prompting Adept to fire back with a brutal roast towards both xQc and some members of his chat.

Advertisement

“Yeah, he changed his f**king shirt for the first time in three years,” she remarked, taking a jab at the popular Twitch star before turning her attention to his viewers. “Shut up, b**ch! Stop talking about it.”

The clip of the burn quickly started to spread like wildfire, amassing over 50,000 views in under a day.

Advertisement

It just goes to show that Adept isn’t afraid to mince words to defend xQc even it means taking a jab at him to put his viewers on blast.