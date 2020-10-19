Chase Hudson shuts down Charli D’Amelio “promise ring” dating rumors - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio and Chase Hudson were once TikTok’s star couple, but after kicking off “dramageddon” this summer, it seemed like the two were done for good — that is, until fans noticed something suspicious between them.

Charli and Chase notably parted ways earlier this year, kicking up a storm of drama after Charli called out her ex-boyfriend for kissing another influencer despite still being emotionally involved with her, at the time.

Advertisement

What ensued was nothing less than a grade-a online apocalypse, with Chase calling out a number of other male influencers for purported infidelity.

However, he and Charli appeared to make up shortly thereafter, each posting an apology video for taking their private drama into the public sphere — but fans aren’t convinced that they’ve completely parted ways after the fact.

Advertisement

Eagle-eyed internet detectives discovered that the two have been wearing matching rings, as seen in a series of photos and videos that sent shippers into a tizzy speculating that they could be “promise rings” — rings that denote a serious romantic relationship between two people ahead of the official engagement phase.

However, it doesn’t look like this is necessarily the case, as Hudson explained during an October 16 interview with paparazzi that they are actually just “friendship rings” and not promise rings, as fans had hoped.

“We have a friendship ring,” Chase clarified, going on to state that it had actually been Charli’s idea to get matching jewlery, in the first place.

Advertisement

(Topic begins at 2:40)

It looks like fans aren’t buying Chase’s explanation, though, with many taking to social media to note that it seems like an awfully sweet gesture for two people who aren’t supposedly romantically involved with each other.

“Yeah, it’s totally normal for exes to have matching friendship rings and hang out EVERY DAY and not still have feelings for each other,” one commenter said of the situation. “Yeah, okay.”

Advertisement

charli: “i think we need to normalize ex’s being friends” also charli and chase: hangs out at eachothers houses, exchanges legos, has matching rings, went to malibu together, made a tiktok etc etc. 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/uq1KadWFJS — sophia | char noticed x1 on insta 🥺 (@hshqcharli) September 14, 2020

“Okay, let’s just ignore when he said ‘friendship ring’ and just focus on Charli is the one who came up with the rings, aww,” another wrote.

While it makes sense that Charli and Chase are keeping their friendship close to the chest, their secrecy doesn’t seem to be stopping fans from speculating about a purported romance between them.

Advertisement

We have to admit – the concept of friendship rings is pretty adorable, though.