Bryce Hall slams "fake influencers" for partying despite restrictions - Dexerto

TikTok star Bryce Hall is calling out “fake influencers” for partying in spite of social distancing restrictions, just a month after claiming he’s quitting his own partying ways until LA city ordinances are lifted.

Bryce Hall is the self-described “party animal” of the TikTok world, notoriously being charged by the City of Los Angeles for throwing two house parties despite the area’s social distancing ordinances.

Faced with a $2,000 fine and potential jail time, Hall later took to his YouTube channel to state that he his no longer throwing huge parties until it’s safe — but it doesn’t look like his fellow influencers are taking the hint.

Since Hall’s video was released, a number of social media stars have faced criticism for partying, including the likes of Nikita Dragun, Charli D’Amelio and rapper/Instagram star Zach Clayton, who Hall called out for his partying habits in a pointed Tweet.

“I have a theory that the influencers who continue going to parties every night don’t own a brain,” Clayton said of the influencer-partying phenomenon. “Correct me if I’m wrong, though.”

It seems that Hall felt Clayton was being a bit of a hypocrite, as he shot back by calling him a “fake influencer,” claiming that Clayton publicly decries large gatherings but attends them himself in spite of his words of warning.

“Practice what you preach and try not to be fake,” Hall shot back. “Let’s remember you attended my birthday party.”

this is one example of a fake influencer that promotes not going to parties and wearing masks but attends those same parties and says fuck the masks and guidelines when off camera… practice what you preach and try not to be fake.. let’s remember you attended my bday party. https://t.co/nAKPYrTjLl — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 18, 2020

“See, the difference here is I can get called out for attending a party, learn form my mistakes, then actually follow through when I say I won’t go out anymore,” Clayton replied. “I haven’t been to a party since then.”

Bryce wasn’t convinced by Clayton’s response, though, and accused him of attending “large gatherings every day not following [redacted] guidelines” — a statement that Clayton seemed to brush off.

this isn’t an argument that’s worth my time, you’re in large gatherings every day not following covid guidelines ( not just partying ) if you’re gonna promote not going to large gatherings then you, yourself should practice just that (: #stopbeingfake https://t.co/LEMHSrDsIC — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) October 18, 2020

This is far from the first time Hall has taken shots at other influencers for partying, by far; he made similar claims in an interview with Entertainment Tonight two weeks ago, calling other influencers “liars” for going to parties but promoting social distancing on social media.

No matter how you spin it, it looks like Hall has learned his lesson and is attempting to curb the current health crisis by calling out other stars — but it doesn’t look like it’s working all too well.