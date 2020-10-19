 Bryce Hall slams "fake influencers" for partying despite restrictions - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Bryce Hall slams “fake influencers” for partying despite restrictions

Published: 19/Oct/2020 20:53

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall speaks to the camera wearing an orange hoodie and black baseball cap.
YouTube: Bryce Hall

Share

Bryce Hall

TikTok star Bryce Hall is calling out “fake influencers” for partying in spite of social distancing restrictions, just a month after claiming he’s quitting his own partying ways until LA city ordinances are lifted.

Bryce Hall is the self-described “party animal” of the TikTok world, notoriously being charged by the City of Los Angeles for throwing two house parties despite the area’s social distancing ordinances.

Advertisement

Faced with a $2,000 fine and potential jail time, Hall later took to his YouTube channel to state that he his no longer throwing huge parties until it’s safe — but it doesn’t look like his fellow influencers are taking the hint.

Since Hall’s video was released, a number of social media stars have faced criticism for partying, including the likes of Nikita Dragun, Charli D’Amelio and rapper/Instagram star Zach Clayton, who Hall called out for his partying habits in a pointed Tweet.

Advertisement

“I have a theory that the influencers who continue going to parties every night don’t own a brain,” Clayton said of the influencer-partying phenomenon. “Correct me if I’m wrong, though.”

It seems that Hall felt Clayton was being a bit of a hypocrite, as he shot back by calling him a “fake influencer,” claiming that Clayton publicly decries large gatherings but attends them himself in spite of his words of warning.

Advertisement

“Practice what you preach and try not to be fake,” Hall shot back. “Let’s remember you attended my birthday party.”

“See, the difference here is I can get called out for attending a party, learn form my mistakes, then actually follow through when I say I won’t go out anymore,” Clayton replied. “I haven’t been to a party since then.”

Bryce wasn’t convinced by Clayton’s response, though, and accused him of attending “large gatherings every day not following [redacted] guidelines” — a statement that Clayton seemed to brush off.

Advertisement

This is far from the first time Hall has taken shots at other influencers for partying, by far; he made similar claims in an interview with Entertainment Tonight two weeks ago, calling other influencers “liars” for going to parties but promoting social distancing on social media.

No matter how you spin it, it looks like Hall has learned his lesson and is attempting to curb the current health crisis by calling out other stars — but it doesn’t look like it’s working all too well.

Entertainment

Jaclyn Hill slammed for emotional Instagram posts about lipstick scandal

Published: 19/Oct/2020 19:26

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Jaclyn Hill

Share

Jaclyn Hill

Makeup mogul and YouTube star Jaclyn Hill is facing backlash after posting a series of emotional statements to her Instagram Stories that appear to be about the fallout surrounding her lipstick scandal last year.

Jaclyn Hill is a bonafide beauty guru; boasting her very own makeup line and collaborations with such brands as Morphe, Hill has solidified her presence in YouTube’s beauty community — although not in the best way, at times.

Advertisement

In 2019, Hill received an avalanche of backlash after buyers claimed her lipsticks were cracked, covered in a fuzzy substance and even moldy, which critics still don’t feel that she has adequately made up for.

Shortly after the scandal went viral, Hill took a hiatus from social media and returned some time later to reveal that she had self-medicated her anxiety over the issue with alcohol, but has since been more active online and is taking steps toward recovery.

Advertisement

It seems that Hill is facing backlash over the incident yet again, after opening up to fans in a series of emotional posts via her Instagram Stories that appear to discuss the aftermath of the lipstick drama.

In her posts, Hill claimed that she was “trying so hard to fake a happy life for social media” during that time, stating that it is “hard for me to even look at pictures from this period” in her life.

Jaclyn Hill poses on the beach with a caption on her Instagram story.
Instagram: Jaclyn Hill
Jaclyn Hill opened up about the difficulties she faced in her mental health during the aftermath of her lipstick scandal in summer 2019.

“I felt so undeserving of this award,” Hill said of her win at the American Influencer Awards. “I was ashamed of who I had let myself become and still believe 1,000 other influencers deserve recognition more than me.”

Advertisement
Jaclyn Hill poses with her trophy at the Influencer Awards.
Instagram: Jaclyn Hill
Jaclyn Hill won Makeup Tutorialist of the year at the 2019 Influencer Awards – an honor she said she was “ashamed” to receive.

Despite her seemingly genuine remorse over the matter, critics aren’t letting her live the scandal down, with many finding her Instagram posts performative and attention-seeking, even speculating that she could be ramping up to sell another product to fans.

“Whenever she posts emotional stuff, its ‘cause she’s about to sell something big,” one user wrote over Twitter. “She psychologically manipulates people a lot before a big drop. She does this days, weeks or a month before.”

“I mean, I’m glad she’s doing better mentally, but a large part of the backlash against her, and what added to her mental health struggles, wasn’t just the fact that the lipsticks were defective, but that she took zero responsibility or accountability for it,” another wrote.

Advertisement

While it’s clear that Hill has tried to remain positive, last year’s lipstick drama just isn’t going away despite her efforts to rise above a scandal that has become synonymous with her image.