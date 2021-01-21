Charli & Dixie D’Amelio explain why they “hate” Instagram tea pages

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are not a fan of Instagram “tea” pages, as they revealed during a particularly heated segment of their latest podcast episode.

“Tea pages” are the new tabloids of the social media age. These accounts, most usually found on Instagram and Twitter, aim to update fans of influencers with the latest hot gossip and drama, even to the extent of checking who’s following who online.

While the idea has been around for some time, it seems that these tea pages have become particularly volatile in the past year or so, garnering hundreds of thousands of followers — all while dutifully following spats between the net’s biggest personalities.

However, it seems that quite a few content creators are decidedly not fans of such accounts, with many speaking out against tea pages with allegations of sparking or spreading rumors where there are none.

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio are two such influencers. As two of TikTok’s most famous stars, it makes sense that they’d be a hot topic on tea pages, and they’re getting tired of all the melodrama.

“I hate, hate, hate tea pages,” Dixie said during a January 21 episode of their ‘2 Chix’ podcast. “I will hate them forever. It’s so dumb. …when they post a picture of [Malu Trevejo’s] hair, they know that she’s going to get hate, and that they’re gonna get more comments.”

“They posted something… they were like, ‘We don’t support hate, or being rude to us,’” Charli added. “They were talking about how the hate they get is too much. And it’s like, imagine how the people you post about feel when your entire account is about bashing other people?”

(Topic begins at 16:19)

“I know you want clout, and I know you want attention from it, and want to share — I get it,” Dixie continued. “But post the tea. The whole ‘updates’ thing… you’re basically a bystander and kind of an instigator to hate.”

Many fans have called out such pages as TikTokRoom and TikTokInsiders in wake of this latest episode — but Dixie made it quite clear that TikTokInsiders were not responsible for their ire.

What's your take on tea pages? Do you think they're important for staying on top of influencer news, or do you feel that they instigate unnecessary drama?