Charli & Dixie D’Amelio explain why they “hate” Instagram tea pages

Published: 21/Jan/2021 20:53

by Virginia Glaze
Charli and Dixie hit out at tea pages
YouTube: Dixie D'Amelio

Charli D'Amelio Dixie D'Amelio

TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are not a fan of Instagram “tea” pages, as they revealed during a particularly heated segment of their latest podcast episode.

“Tea pages” are the new tabloids of the social media age. These accounts, most usually found on Instagram and Twitter, aim to update fans of influencers with the latest hot gossip and drama, even to the extent of checking who’s following who online.

While the idea has been around for some time, it seems that these tea pages have become particularly volatile in the past year or so, garnering hundreds of thousands of followers — all while dutifully following spats between the net’s biggest personalities.

However, it seems that quite a few content creators are decidedly not fans of such accounts, with many speaking out against tea pages with allegations of sparking or spreading rumors where there are none.

Charli and Dixie speak out against tea pages.
YouTube: PopSugar
Charli and Dixie D’Amelio spoke out against tea pages during a recent episode of their podcast series, ‘2 Chix.’

Dixie and Charli D’Amelio are two such influencers. As two of TikTok’s most famous stars, it makes sense that they’d be a hot topic on tea pages, and they’re getting tired of all the melodrama.

“I hate, hate, hate tea pages,” Dixie said during a January 21 episode of their ‘2 Chix’ podcast. “I will hate them forever. It’s so dumb. …when they post a picture of [Malu Trevejo’s] hair, they know that she’s going to get hate, and that they’re gonna get more comments.”

“They posted something… they were like, ‘We don’t support hate, or being rude to us,’” Charli added. “They were talking about how the hate they get is too much. And it’s like, imagine how the people you post about feel when your entire account is about bashing other people?”

(Topic begins at 16:19)

“I know you want clout, and I know you want attention from it, and want to share — I get it,” Dixie continued. “But post the tea. The whole ‘updates’ thing… you’re basically a bystander and kind of an instigator to hate.”

Many fans have called out such pages as TikTokRoom and TikTokInsiders in wake of this latest episode — but Dixie made it quite clear that TikTokInsiders were not responsible for their ire.

Dixie comments on TikTokInsiders tea page drama

What’s your take on tea pages? Do you think they’re important for staying on top of influencer news, or do you feel that they instigate unnecessary drama? Let us know on Twitter @DexertoTrending!

Lovely Peaches sparks outrage after uploading disturbing animal abuse videos

Published: 21/Jan/2021 19:54

by Virginia Glaze
YouTube: Destiny

A controversial internet personality going by the name ‘Lovely Peaches’ has sparked outrage online after returning to social media with incredibly disturbing videos that show herself abusing her dog.

Lovely Peaches, real name Brittany Johnson, is a divisive influencer with a vast history of scandals and controversy behind her — and not without warrant.

Peaches most notably drew outrage from fans of 16-year-old Charli D’Amelio last year after openly threatening to hire a man to sexually assault the TikTok star.

Peaches continued the threats by appearing to post photos taken outside her home and even claimed to have hired one of Charli’s own security guards to carry out the deed.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 🍵 (@sourceoftea)

She was later banned from TikTok and Instagram in wake of this and other offenses — but it seems she has made a comeback to social media months later, this time uploading incredibly disturbing videos.

[Content warning: The rest of this article contains descriptions of disturbing events. Reader discretion is advised.]

Recent TikToks that Peaches uploaded include one particular video that shows the influencer abusing her dog. In the video, Peaches chokes, throws, and even sprays perfume in her dog’s eyes.

Seeming to be aware of what she’s doing, Peaches wrote via Facebook: “If this one dies too, I’ll eat it on live for you guys.”

Lovely Peaches threatens to eat her dog if it passes away.

Possibly the most disturbing thing about her resurgence online is the following she’s managed to accrue. Her TikTok account now boasts over 603,000 followers, and her Facebook page has garnered over 3,000 likes.

Lovely Peaches TikTok account boasts over 600k followers

Needless to say, Peaches’ abhorrent uploads have led concerned bystanders to call authorities, with many commenters claiming to have gotten in contact with local law enforcement and animal control groups.

One commenter claimed that the pup has been taken from Peaches by Animal Control, while others allege that the influencer is moving “from hotel to hotel” in Gwinett County, Georgia.

Thanks to the efforts of these users, it looks like Peaches won’t get away with abusing her dog — although, at the time of writing, her TikTok account remains online.

Commenters continue to plead with Peaches to stop abusing her pet as we wait for more information to be revealed. Stay tuned to Dexerto for more on this developing story.