Charli D'Amelio slams “hurtful” rumors that her parents force her to post online - Dexerto

As the current queen of TikTok, Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to being swept up in internet drama — but a recent rumor involving her family has caused the star to lash out in a series of social media posts.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator. Boasting over 106 million fans on the viral video app, Charli saw a huge surge in growth throughout 2020, acquiring her own makeup line and even scoring a partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts, among other accomplishments.

With great internet fame comes great… drama, apparently, as the youngest D’Amelio sibling also found herself in a slew of “scandals” last year — and the turmoil isn’t over yet, as the New Year seems to be kicking off with a disturbing rumor regarding Charli’s parents.

The rumor itself, circulating online via comments on Instagram tea pages and TikTok fan accounts, alleges that Charli is unhappy being an influencer and is “forced” to post TikToks by her parents to keep up with their elevated lifestyle.

However, Charli has vehemently denied these claims, as told in a series of biting comments via TikTok on January 18, 2021.

“I am so fortunate to have such amazing parents, and when people spread fake, hurtful and false rumors about my family, I have to put my foot down,” she began.

“I have an amazing dad and family who have never hurt or taken advantage of me, ever. Please stop spreading these lies. If I am not in the mood to post, I don’t. No one is forcing me. My parents care about my mental health more than anything.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom)

It seems that Charli’s reply has been met with mixed reviews among critics, who claim that the star is avoiding responsibility for a recent Bahamas vacation — but this is far from the first time the D’Amelio’s have had to address similar rumors that spiraled out of control.

Read More: Addison Rae blasts Ava Louise for flirting with Bryce Hall

Last year, Dixie released a comparable response after fans claimed that her parents treated her poorly and “worse” than her younger sister, with YouTube drama channels pointing out moments in family videos where the eldest D’Amelio sibling was being teased.

Luckily, both stars shut down the rumors quickly and brutally — although there’s no telling what other theories fans are bound to come up with in the future.