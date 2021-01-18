 Charli D'Amelio slams “hurtful” rumors that her parents force her to post online - Dexerto
Charli D’Amelio slams “hurtful” rumors that her parents force her to post online

Published: 18/Jan/2021 22:29

by Virginia Glaze
As the current queen of TikTok, Charli D’Amelio is no stranger to being swept up in internet drama — but a recent rumor involving her family has caused the star to lash out in a series of social media posts.

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed content creator. Boasting over 106 million fans on the viral video app, Charli saw a huge surge in growth throughout 2020, acquiring her own makeup line and even scoring a partnership with Dunkin’ Donuts, among other accomplishments.

With great internet fame comes great… drama, apparently, as the youngest D’Amelio sibling also found herself in a slew of “scandals” last year — and the turmoil isn’t over yet, as the New Year seems to be kicking off with a disturbing rumor regarding Charli’s parents.

The rumor itself, circulating online via comments on Instagram tea pages and TikTok fan accounts, alleges that Charli is unhappy being an influencer and is “forced” to post TikToks by her parents to keep up with their elevated lifestyle.

Charli D'Amelio hits back at rumors
The D’Amelio family have been a source of near-constant rumors and speculation among fans ever since Charli and Dixie’s rise to fame.

However, Charli has vehemently denied these claims, as told in a series of biting comments via TikTok on January 18, 2021.

“I am so fortunate to have such amazing parents, and when people spread fake, hurtful and false rumors about my family, I have to put my foot down,” she began.

“I have an amazing dad and family who have never hurt or taken advantage of me, ever. Please stop spreading these lies. If I am not in the mood to post, I don’t. No one is forcing me. My parents care about my mental health more than anything.”

It seems that Charli’s reply has been met with mixed reviews among critics, who claim that the star is avoiding responsibility for a recent Bahamas vacation — but this is far from the first time the D’Amelio’s have had to address similar rumors that spiraled out of control.

Last year, Dixie released a comparable response after fans claimed that her parents treated her poorly and “worse” than her younger sister, with YouTube drama channels pointing out moments in family videos where the eldest D’Amelio sibling was being teased.

Dixie D'Amelio tiktok comments
Dixie was very blunt with those making accusations of her parents’ alleged favoritism.

Luckily, both stars shut down the rumors quickly and brutally — although there’s no telling what other theories fans are bound to come up with in the future.

Apex Legends streamer Dizzy returns from hiatus to play Valorant

Published: 18/Jan/2021 20:41

by Bill Cooney
Coby ‘Dizzy’ Meadows practically took over Apex Legends esports before moving to streaming, and then leaving social media entirely in July. Now he’s back, and ready to take on a whole new challenge: Valorant.

Dizzy was known for his stellar Apex Legends play, with thousands of viewers heading to his stream or whatever pro event he was playing in to watch him put on a show. He swept through basically everyone he came across in matches, leaving no doubt he was one of the best players around

Then, in July 2020 he disappeared from the internet entirely, after stepping back from Apex esports in 2019 to focus on streaming the game. Now, after roughly six months, Dizzy has announced his return and the latest game he’ll attempt to master.

EXP Pro-Am Apex Legends ExhibitionDizzy was one of the most well-known Apex pros since release, even winning the very first Twitch Rivals Apex Legends Challenge.

In a Twitlonger announcing his return on January 18, dizzy said he was ready to get back to streaming and would be playing mostly Valorant this time around instead of Apex. Meadows also revealed that the passing of well-known WoW streamer and good friend Byron ‘reckful’ Bernstein in July, 2020, was one of the big reasons he took his break.

“I felt like I wasn’t performing and felt like I just let everyone down with my constant breaks and inconsistent play. I felt I had just burnt myself out,” the streamer said in a Twitlonger. “Around the time of Byron’s passing I was thinking about him the night before and waking up the next morning to the news, I was heartbroken. I fell into a depressed state and just needed some time to myself. I needed a hiatus for my mental health.”

“I’ve been slowly recovering and I feel like I’m ready to come back to streaming and plan on playing mainly Valorant,” dizzy continued. “I’ve also decided I’m going to start streaming on Monday, Wednesday, and Fridays. I look forward to being back. I missed you guys.”

If you want to catch dizzy in person, head over to his Twitch channel at 4 PM EST on Monday, January 18, where he’ll be streaming for the first time in over half a year, and welcome him back.

The loss of Reckful was definitely a hard time, not just for the WoW community but for Twitch as whole, and just add on the kind of year that 2020 seemed to be for everyone else, and we can understand why dizzy took some time off. It’s good to have him back though, and we can’t wait to see him pick up where he left off.