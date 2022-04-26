Charli D’Amelio to star in Hollywood Thriller movie ‘Home School’

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is slated to star in an upcoming supernatural thriller film called ‘Home School.’ Here’s everything we know about the movie so far.

Charli D’Amelio is the most followed creator on TikTok.

Boasting over 139 million fans on the viral video app, the youngest D’Amelio sister has managed to get her very own drink at Dunkin’ Donuts, start her own makeup line, and even scored a reality TV show with her family on Hulu.

Those achievements were just the beginning for Charli, who has now been cast in a major leading role in an upcoming Hollywood film.

Charli D’Amelio starring in ‘Home School’ movie

‘Home School’ follows the story of 17-year-old Mira, who moves to another town after her mother’s passing.

However, upon her arrival to the “all-too-perfect” city, Mira finds that her future and her mother’s fate are both deeply entwined by fate, per Deadline .

“As soon as I read ‘Home School,’ I knew it was for me,” Charli said. “I connected with the character, Mira, the story, the script, and the team. I knew if I was going to do a movie, it needed to be something fun, edgy, and fresh.”

“While the role will certainly be challenging and push me to learn to act and become Mira, it’s a fun ride and meant to be fun to make and fun to watch. I also wanted to make sure I surrounded myself with a great team.”

Home School will be directed by Spanish director F. Javier Gutiérrez, the mind behind Before the Fall and Rings, who describes the upcoming flick as ‘The Sixth Sense’ meets ‘Get Out.'” The movie is set to be the first of an eight-film thriller series.

Charli’s latest casting follows yet another major Hollywood appearance for a big TikTok star — Bryce Hall, who was recently reported to star in a horror movie about influencers and social media titled ‘Skill House.’