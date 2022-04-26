Kim Kardashian finally launches solo TikTok account

Kim Kardashian has officially launched her very own TikTok account. The global superstar may have only been on the app for a short amount of time, but she’s already posted her first video and it’s as glam as you’d imagine it would be.

As one of the world’s most famous faces, boasting a whopping 304 million followers on Instagram, it was a surprise to many that Kim Kardashian hadn’t yet found her way to TikTok.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star originally set up a joint account with her 8-year-old daughter North West in November 2021. In just 5 months, the duo had pulled in 6.6 million followers and 68 million likes.

Now Kim is going it alone with a solo TikTok account which she officially launched on April 25 and she’s already creating content for her millions of fans.

Kim Kardashian shares first TikTok

Kim christened her TikTok account with a slick video in true glam style. Recruiting the help of her hairstylist Chris Appleton and her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, she used the clip to display their hard work in making her ready for her day.

In the video, the two artists gaze directly at the camera holding their tools. “So, you’re an artist?” the audio clip asks. “Are you good at it?”

After the pair glance knowingly at each other, they move their brushes towards the camera, and the clip transitions to Kim pouting and showing off her flawless makeup look. She’s also featured sporting a long, high ponytail, showcasing her wavy locks.

Having only been on the platform for one day, Kim’s clip has already attracted 1.5 million views and 3 million followers.

It didn’t take long for fans to flock to the TikTok and share their responses with even TikTok’s official account commenting “Kim is here. I am no longer needed.”

It may have taken a while, but fans are elated that Kim Kardashian has finally found her way to TikTok and we can expect many more videos still to come. Although, Kim probably won’t be including anything to do with Roblox in her content.