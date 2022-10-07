Charli D’Amelio responds to Chase Hudson’s ‘diss track’ about her

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has responded to a song ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson released in July, in which he appeared to call her a “homie hopper” and a “drama starter.”

Charli D’Amelio is one of the most popular creators on TikTok, and with 147 million followers, the dancer is currently the second most-followed account on the entire app.

The star used to be in a relationship with fellow TikTok star Chase Hudson a.k.a. Lil Huddy, however, the pair ended up breaking things off in 2020. In July 2022, Charli began dating Landon Barker, Travis Barker’s son, and a former friend of Chase.

Following the pair going public with their relationship, Chase released a new song called ‘All the Things I Hate About You,’ which included the lyrics: “You’re a showstopper / A bad liar, homie hopper / Drama starter.”

Many fans believed these lyrics to be directed at Charli, with some even referring to the song as a ‘diss track.’ At the time, Charli and Landon appeared to subtly shade Huddy on their Instagram stories, but she didn’t make direct reference to Chase.

On an episode of the BFFs podcast uploaded in October, Charli was asked directly about whether the release of the song had bothered her at all.

Topic starts at 1:01:27

“I think that, I love that people think about me enough to write songs about me,” she said in response. Her sister Dixie, who appeared on the show alongside Charli, replied, “oh god, you’re gonna regret saying that.”

Charli went on to say: “I’m happy with my life right now and I don’t regret anything that has happened.”

It seems as though the star isn’t looking to engage in any more drama regarding her former relationship, and by the looks of things, her new relationship with Landon is still going strong, with fans loving the pair.