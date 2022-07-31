Charli D’Amelio & Landon Barker shade Lil Huddy’s diss track lyrics

Kawter Abed . Last updated: Jul 31, 2022

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker have responded to Lil Huddy’s diss track lyrics, by subtly shading him on Instagram.

D’Amelio’s ex-boyfriend Chase Hudson, aka Lil Huddy, was slammed by the TikTok star’s fans, after he appeared to diss her in his new song ‘All the Things I Hate About You.’

Since D’Amelio and Barker started dating last month, fans have been convinced that Huddy is jealous of their relationship, and wanted to get back at his old flame with a diss track.

Earlier this month, he shared a teaser of the diss track on TikTok, and caught some heat from D’Amelio’s fans who believed he was targeting her.

His track includes the infamous lyric “You’re a showstopper, a bad liar, homie hopper, drama starter”. Many fans were convinced that the phrase “homie hopper” was aimed at D’Amelio, as her current boyfriend is a former friend of Huddy.

Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker react to Lil Huddy’s diss track

Following the release of the diss track teaser, D’Amelio and Barker reacted to its controversial lyric, by throwing subtle shade at Huddy.

Barker posted to his Instagram story: “If you can’t treat her right I’ll treat her right for you 7/23.”

Meanwhile, D’Amelio posted lyrics from the song ‘Baby Shark’: “baby shark doo-doo. Doo-doo-doo-doo 7/23,” seemingly hinting that the diss track has not affected her.

Just days after the teaser was released, she also posted a photo of her and Barker sharing a kiss in front of a mirror. Barker then reposted the photo to his Instagram story, proudly displaying their relationship.