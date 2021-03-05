Charli D’Amelio explains why she “lost the passion” for posting on TikTok - Dexerto

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio revealed on the latest episode of the 2 Chix podcast why she “lost the passion” for posting on TikTok, but has said she’s working on getting back into it despite the negativity she receives on the app.

16-year-old Charli D’Amelio has become a global star within the space of over a year, and now stands as the single most followed person on TikTok, with over 109 million followers, a number that’s growing by the day.

Advertisement

She and sister Dixie, who has also become enormously successful on the app, host a podcast together each week called 2 Chix, in which they discuss important and entertaining topics from the week. This episode, however, Dixie couldn’t make it because she was in the recording studio, so that meant that Charli went solo.

While she found her following on video-sharing app TikTok, it seems that it isn’t always as fun as it seems, with the star talking about how the constant online negativity affects her motivation.

Advertisement

“I also wanted to talk about the content that I make on TikTok,” the star began. “So, it’s extremely difficult to continue posting on a platform where the people that are watching your videos don’t actually like, want to see you and a lot of the feedback is negative, it’s very hard to do that.

“And I just kind of, lost the passion for it because it used to be really fun for me. And I’m working back into it.”

Advertisement

Charli went on to talk about how difficult it is to post to a platform where negativity is so prevalent, saying, “the videos that I made with the Orbeez are the videos that I enjoy making, but it’s also hard when everyone’s ready to jump and criticize the second something is taken the wrong way, or words are mixed up. That’s why I don’t speak as much besides the podcast, because it’s scary.”

Topic starts at 13:10

Advertisement

However, despite the difficulties she faces, the TikToker also seems to be remaining positive amid the hate. “I don’t make content to make other people feel a certain way,” she explained. “At the end of the day, I make content because it’s a fun thing that I get to do, and if people enjoy it, and they wanna be on Team Charli and support me, that’s great. But once again, that’s up to them.”

Read More: Diplo only just found out that David Dobrik is famous

She continued to say: “I do have people that enjoy my videos and that’s why I never completely stopped posting, because if ten million people hate me but I helped five people out, no matter what it is, then what’s the point in listening to those people that don’t like you.”

Advertisement

While Charli revealed that maintaining her passion for TikTok was difficult, fans will be relieved that it doesn’t seem like she’ll be leaving the platform anytime soon.