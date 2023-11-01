Charli D’Amelio under fire after Halloween Horror Nights incident injures worker

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio is facing backlash after an incident during her visit to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights caused a cast member to get injured.

Halloween Horror Nights is an iconic part of several Universal Studios theme parks around the globe. Including its Hollywood and Orlando locations, Universal Studios Singapore and Japan also boast seasonal scary events.

Every October after 7 PM, the parks transform into a spooky wonderland filled with flaming pyrotechnics, haunted houses, and scare actors wandering around the lots trying to frighten as many attendees as possible.

Article continues after ad

It’s a fun, fright-filled time for many horror fans — but it doesn’t look like everyone had a good experience this year.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: charlidamelio Charli D’Amelio donned a series of costumes this Halloween. Part of her spooky celebrations also included a visit to Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights.

Universal Studios park worker says Charli D’Amelio tour group caused injury

Like many social media stars, TikTok queen Charli D’Amelio (currently the second most-followed creator on the app) attended Halloween Horror Nights to enjoy some scares with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Landon Barker.

However, her time at the parks resulted in a worker getting injured after a fan allegedly rushed into a ride to take a photo with the star.

Article continues after ad

The worker left a comment on a YouTube video from Philip DeFranco detailing her experience with the TikToker, saying they were “closing a heavy tram door for [Charli’s] group when a fan tried to run on and take a picture with her.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“The doors swing down, so when I stopped/caught the door, the shocks pulled it back up, injuring my shoulder,” they wrote.

YouTube: Philip DeFranco A commenter who claimed to work at Universal Studios Hollywood said she received a shoulder injury after a fan rushed up to take photos with TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Despite “yelping out in pain” and explaining to Charli’s tour guide that they needed to close the door, they “had the audacity to tell the kids, ‘Okay, 15 seconds for photos, then we’ve gotta go!'”

Article continues after ad

“That was an extra fifteen seconds my hand was stuck in the door pull, and my shoulder injury was being aggravated,” the worker explained.

As a result of the ordeal, the cast member was placed on modified duty for three days. They expressed frustration with the incident, saying “influencers who have never had a ‘real’ job need to get a grip! Just because kids want to take a picture with you wherever you go does not make you better or more important than anyone else.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Thus far, Charli has not offered a response to the situation.

This is just the latest backlash to stir around Charli D’Amelio after the TikToker came under fire for appearing in an advertisement where she worked as a Walmart cashier.