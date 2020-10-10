 TikTok stars Charli D'Amelio, Avani & Nikita in new Bebe Rexha video - Dexerto
TikTok stars Charli D’Amelio, Avani & Nikita in new Bebe Rexha video

Published: 10/Oct/2020 16:51 Updated: 10/Oct/2020 17:23

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Bebe Rexha

After months of hype, Bebe Rexha has finally released the music video for her latest single ‘Baby, I’m Jealous’. With special guests like Charli D’Amelio, Avani and Nikita Dragun, fans are calling the music video a “cultural reset.”

The new song, which also featured the vocals of singer Doja Cat, is described by Rexha as “a little time travel to check out jealousy throughout the ages”.

Throughout the song, there are countless references to modern social media culture – with the lyrics alluding to timelines, catfishing, internet history and liking pictures. So, it isn’t surprising that Rexha recruited some of the biggest faces in social media to come with her on a journey back to pre-social media times – whether it be the 1800s, 1960’s or the very beginning of time.

This is because when it comes to social media, the credentials of her guest stars are impressive. Some of Doja Cat’s previous hits like ‘Say So’, ‘Juicy’ and ‘Like That’ have become the soundtracks to some of the biggest trends on the app.

As well as being a previous member of the Hype House, Charli D’Amelio holds a world record for the most TikTok followers, with her current following on the app standing at 79.9 million.

YouTube: Bebe Rexha
TikTok star Charli D’Amelio also appeared in the music video.

 

TikToker, makeup artist and actress Avani has a similarly impressive following of 27.7 million. She also rose to fame as part of the Hype House.

Beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun, despite being marred with controversy and accusations of ‘blackfishing’, still has a strong subscriber count of 3.65 million on her YouTube channel.

Upon the music video’s release on October 9, the stars of the video got together for a livestream to celebrate – although D’Amelio was sure to take a test to make sure she was safe, following backlash from fans that she wasn’t taking social distancing seriously enough.

Many fans have expressed their enthusiasm for the new video. One Twitter user described it as “mind blowing”, “iconic” and Rexha’s “best music video so far”.

Meanwhile, another user praised Rexha for the message she put across in the song, saying: “I love the idea of highlighting that jealousy is normal and common, as long as it’s not toxic, it’s just a human trait that is part of being alive, it was always around! Good job.”

However, the video has also amassed criticism for its inclusion of TikTokers. One commenter on YouTuber said that “the music video automatically became trash when they added in the problematic tik tokers [sic]”, while several other commenters pointed out the irony of Nikita Dragun talking about getting “canceled” in the music video in light of their recent controversies on Twitter.

Despite the controversy the co-stars of the music video have amassed, it already has over 3 million views on YouTube and over 360,000 likes.

Ninja thinks Dr Disrespect knows the reason for his Twitch ban

Published: 10/Oct/2020 17:43

by Joe Craven
Twitch: drdisrespect/Ninja

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed he thinks Dr Disrespect is hiding the true reason for his mystery Twitch ban, explaining his thoughts on the matter on his own stream.

Back in June, the streaming community was left baffled at the news that long time giant of Twitch, Dr Disrespect, had been banned from the platform – and seemingly without reason.

While rumors swirled, there has been no concrete reason for the indefinite ban, which is still ongoing at the time of writing, nearly four months later.

What makes the ban even more bizarre is that it came just months after Doc signed an exclusive deal to continue streaming on Twitch; a move that was rumored to cost the platform millions.

Dr Disrespect yells
Twitch: drdisrespect
Dr Disrespect has been streaming on YouTube since he was banned from Twitch back in the Summer.

However, some streamers have floated the idea that the Doc knows why he was banned, but is choosing not to disclose the reason with his audience.

Ninja echoed these thoughts during an October 8 livestream, with the streamer back on Twitch after his own move away to Mixer.

“I don’t know what happened [with Doc],” Ninja said. “I don’t know what he did, I don’t know what Twitch thinks he did. All I have is hearsay… I don’t think they can just like ‘pull the plug’ – usually, people know what they did to get banned.”

Ninja went on to say that smaller bans tend to be more unclear, but a permanent ban – as it is rumored the Doc was handed – tend to come with concrete reasoning.

“But, a full ban, I feel like you have to know what you did,” he finished. “It sucks, man. But also, he’s kicking *ss and taking names over on YouTube… this isn’t some political bullsh*t, I can tell you that right now. Something happened. He did something ban-worthy.”

“I do believe that he might not have been told about it, I don’t think that he doesn’t know what it is. Like I would have a pretty good f**king idea, like a pretty damn good idea, of what I did to get banned, If I just randomly got banned.”

Even if the Doc hasn’t been explicitly told what the reason for his ban is, Ninja believes he will have a good idea of what caused it.

Whether a reason ever makes it into the public domain is another matter, but Ninja has joined the growing number of people who have their doubts about Doc’s knowledge of the reason behind his ban.

