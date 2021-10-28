Charli D’Amelio & Addison Rae nominated for People’s Choice Award 2021

Both Addison Rae and Charli D’Amelio, two of TikToks biggest stars, have been nominated for the title of ‘Social Star’ as part of the People’s Choice Awards 2021.

Over the last couple of years, we’ve seen countless influencers make a name for themselves on social media, be that through YouTube, Twitch, Instagram or elsewhere.

But one of the biggest hotspots for the most popular influencers right now is without a doubt TikTok. The app is home to both Charli D’Amelio, who is currently the most followed creator on the platform with over 127 million fans, and Addison Rae, who has over 85 million.

The stars have scooped up their fair share of awards already over their short careers, and now one of the pair could be adding another title to the list, as they’ve both been nominated for a People’s Choice Award.

On October 27, the full list of nominees was released for over 40 categories across different forms of media, and Charli and Addison have been nominated for the ‘Social Star of 2021’ award.

The full list of nominees for the category are as follows:

Addison Rae

Britney Spears

Charli D’Amelio

Dwayne Johnson

Justin Bieber

Kim Kardashian West

Kylie Jenner

Lil Nas X

Voting runs until November 17, and the awards show will be aired on NBC and E! on December 7, and there’s no doubt that plenty of Charli and Addison fans will be tuning in to see whether their favorite influencer comes out on top.

Not only have they been nominated for a People’s Choice Award, Charli and Addison have also been nominated for ‘Creator of the Year’ as part of the 2021 YouTube Streamy Awards, so it’s clear that both stars have been making waves online over this past year in particular.